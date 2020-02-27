Right To Harm: 1-3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring a showing of this documentary that shows Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) methods and the impact on water, air and the environment in general. Following the documentary there will be an expert panel discussion where participants can ask questions. The showing is sponsored by the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, Eagle View Group and by the Green Sanctuary team at the UUCQC. Free.

Sensory Friendly Film: Living in the Age of Airplanes: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can re-discover the incredible ways the airplane has changed the world during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.