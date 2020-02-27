Thursday, Feb. 27
Riding the Rails to Hero Street: 1-2:15 p.m., River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron. Featuring a screening of this documentary by filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle. There will be a discussion with the filmmakers and others following the film. Free.
Friday, Feb. 28
Alleman Booster Club Fish Fry: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Alleman High School, 1103 40th St., Rock Island. This annual fish fry will feature adult and children's meals for dine-in or carry-out. There also will be a cash raffle. $12 adults, $8 children.
Fright Night: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Teens can watch a scary movie, have popcorn and soda and play games. Participants must have a signed parent permission slip. Limit of 40 teens. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Sugar Maple Golf Club, 19283 E. 1600th St., Geneseo. Free.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Bryan Miller: 8-10 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. $10 in advance.
Blues Rock It: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Tom McKay: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Book Rack, 4674 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Book signing. Free.
Honoring the Legacy: History of the 108th USCT: 2-3:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Ave., Rock Island. This program will explore the history and enduring legacy of the men who served in the 108th United States Colored Troops (USCT) through scholars, descendants and visual arts. Free.
Pancake and Sausage Supper: 4-7 p.m., Viola United Methodist Church, 1405 18th Ave. The Viola United Methodist Church will hold this annual all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage supper. Proceeds will benefit the church budget. Donations accepted.
Annual Quad-Cities Heart Ball: 6 p.m., Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. This ball presented by the American Heart Association will raise funds to help build a foundation of health in the community. The evening festivities will include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment by G.I.T. Improv, live and silents auctions and more. Guests also are encouraged to bring a ball to the ball. The initiative helps keep area kids active and heart healthy. The volleyballs, soft foam balls and basketballs in both youth and adult sizes that are collected will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley. For more information, visit heart.org/quadcitiesheartball. $100.
Trivia Night: 6-9 p.m., American Legion, 211 W. A St., Alpha. Modern Woodmen Chapter 415 will sponsor this trivia night featuring teams of 8-10 players, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Participants may bring snacks with a cash bar available. Proceeds will benefit Time for Tots Preschool. For more information or to register, call 309-667-2211. $10 per player.
Lewis Knudsen: 7-10 p.m., Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Free.
Mardi Paws: 7-10 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. This fundraising event to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County will feature an evening of live music by Soul Storm, authentic New Orleans food, an experience based silent auction, themed photo booth and more. Limited tickets available. For more information or to purchase advance tickets (required), call 563-388-6655 or visit hssc.us. $150 for a 6-pack, $55 for a pair, $30 for single ticket.
Prairie Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. This trivia night, featuring tables of up to eight players, will benefit The Prairie Retreat. Participants can bring food and beverages. For more information or to register, call 563-336-8401 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. $80 per table.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Dennis DeYoung: The Voice of Styx: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $27, $37, $47 and $60 plus applicable taxes and fees.
Sunday, March 1
2020 American Rabbit Breeders Spring Show: all day, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring two shows for rabbits and one show for cavies (guinea pigs). Free for spectators.
Good Shepherd 25th Anniversary Celebration: 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2324 18th Ave., Rock Island. Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the merger of Central Presbyterian and First United Presbyterian churches of Rock Island to form Good Shepherd. At this worship service, Pastor James Benson will honor the charter members of the church as well as the more than 130 members who joined since the merger. for more information, visit goodshepherdpres.org. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 4-7 p.m., V.I.P's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
Reflections of Brahms: A Piano Recital: 4-5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. Part of the Performing Arts Series of First Presbyterian Church this recital will feature Augustana College Assistant Professor of Piano Juliana Han on piano. The program will feature works by Brahms, Clara Schumann and Handel. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Zach Martina: 8-10 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. $10 in advance.
Tuesday, March 3
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2020 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 52nd season of this travelogue series featuring, "The Wonders of Russia," by Joel Hansen of Charlotte. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. For more information, call 563-320-4958 or visit dewittnoonlions.com. Free popcorn will be available. $5 donation.
NAMI Family to Family Education Program: 6-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will offer this nationally-developed education program to teach families to cope, communicate and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition. Designed for family members and caregivers of individuals 18 years or older living with a mental health condition. Course topics include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. The program will run for 12 weeks beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4. For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/nami-family-to-family. Free.
Laura Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Laura Keyes will portray Elizabeth Cady Stanton, renowned suffragist. Keyes will pick up Stanton's story following the Civil War in 1866, focusing on her involvement with women's suffrage in that era. Free.
Wednesday, March 4
Police Department Career Fair: 1-3 p.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Participants can come learn about careers in law enforcement by meeting current officers and learning about requirements, testing dates and more. Representatives from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Rock Island County Sheriff departments and more will be in attendance. For more information, visit wiu.edu/qc/careerfairs. Free.
Earth Hour: The Importance of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve: 5-6 p.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Western Illinois University Quad-Cities will host a series of presentations, films and panel discussions to celebrate Earth Day. Earth Hour will be held every Wednesday of the spring semester. During this week's presentation Kai Swanson, President of Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, will speak. This event is open to the public and free refreshments will be served. Free.
Yoga on the Mezz: 6-9 p.m., Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Featuring an all levels class with one hour sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. $10.
Thursday, March 5
Illinois Department of Employment Security Job Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. This job fair will feature employers currently hiring. Participants should come prepared, dressed to interview and have copies of resumes available. For a list of employers scheduled to attend, visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/illinois-department-employment-security-job-fair-1. Free.
Concert and Conversation with Peter Buffett: 5 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. United Way of the Quad Cities will host special guest artist and philanthropist Peter Buffett at this concert and conversation that will take the audience on a journey with Peter from his discovery of piano to writing music for commercials and film and finally his current philanthropic work. Other special features will include recognition of individuals and organizations who have demonstrated extraordinary community through advocacy. $30.
Purses for Parks: 5-6 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. This fundraising event will feature a silent auction of designer purses and accessories including Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and more. All proceeds and ticket fees will directly fund the Moline Park Board's 2020 target project of updating Karstens Park. For more information or to register, call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $30.
Friday, March 6
Breakfast Nature Club: Going Hawk-eye: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. This month enjoy a morning learning about raptors with guest speaker Sonja Hadenfeldt from The RARE Group. The presentation will include a live raptor. For more information or to register (recommended), visit nahantmarsh.org. $10, $5 members.
Church Women United 2020 World Day of Prayer: 9:30 a.m., Gaines Chapel, 311 19th St., East Moline. The Moline, East Moline and Surrounding Communities (MENSCU) Unit of Church Women United will host this event featuring a brunch and meeting. The program, "Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk," written by women of Zimbabwe, will be presented that day at events throughout the world. for more information, call 309-792-0649. $5.
Reggie Harris: noon to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. As part of the Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artist series participants can listen to Reggie Harris, musician and storyteller while enjoying lunch. Free.
Bill Engvall: 6:30 and 9 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $25, $30, $40, $50 and $60 plus taxes and additional fees.
Trivia Night: 6:30-10 p.m., First Christian Church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. First Christian Church will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. There also will be mulligans and a 50/50 drawing. Participants may bring food and beverages with concessions, including snack, drinks and sandwiches, available for purchase. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-940-8251. $10 per player.
Reggie Harris: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Evenings at Butterworth Center and the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series this night will feature worldwide performer Reggie Harris sharing meaningful messages of unity, social justice, hope, love and life through poignant and humorous songs and storytelling. Light refreshments will follow the performance. Free.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Saturday, March 7
Belgian Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend's Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles and sausages and the Lace Makers from 1 to 4 p.m. $7.
Explorers Jr.: Fun with Forensics: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This workshop for all future crime-scene investigators and forensic scientists will allow participants the opportunity to try to crack the case of the century by dusting for fingerprints, collecting shoeprints and gathering other pieces of evidence to identify the culprit. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Explorers: First Responder Training: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can investigate what to do in an emergency and learn how to think on their feet. This program also will explore the life-saving abilities of canine companions. Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Guided Nature Hike: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can join a naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Maker Space Extravaganza: 2-4 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring hands-on coding, robots, Little Bits, digital art, Makey Makey and more for students K-12 and families. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W, Milan. Free.
Surf Zombies: 7-10 p.m., Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Free.
Public Paranormal Events: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. participants can join Riverside Iowa Paranormal for a fun and interesting evening. $30.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Grease Monkey's, 700 798 IL-84, Colona. Free.
Sunday, March 8
Maquoketa Doll Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., AmericInn, 1910 Nairn Drive, Maquoketa. Featuring some of the top doll and antique dealers in the country with a vast array of dolls and accessories displayed and for sale. There also will be free appraisals of up to five dolls and onsite doll repair artists as well as representatives from the United Federation of Doll clubs and Iowa clubs. $10 early bird (8 a.m.), $5.
Painting for a Purpose: noon to 1:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Instructor Beth Peters will lead this painting workshop where participants can create a beautiful 11x14 painting designed to be easy and fun. No artistic experience is needed. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com. $25, $20 members.
Right To Harm: 1-3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring a showing of this documentary that shows Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) methods and the impact on water, air and the environment in general. Following the documentary there will be an expert panel discussion where participants can ask questions. The showing is sponsored by the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, Eagle View Group and by the Green Sanctuary team at the UUCQC. Free.
Sensory Friendly Film: Living in the Age of Airplanes: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can re-discover the incredible ways the airplane has changed the world during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Multi-date Events
Power Frauen: German Women Who Dared to Dream: Through June 14. German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, this exhibit will feature German and German-American women who left a mark on the world. These stories will be paired with original artwork created by local women artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 child, free for members.
Anatomy of the Senses: Through Feb. 27. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Kaitlin Walsh. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Meg Prange: Through March. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the quilt artwork of Prange. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Iowa Watercolor Society's 2019-2020 Traveling Show: Through March 29. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This traveling exhibit features 30 paintings selected from the main exhibition including the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
Kinky Boots: Through March 14. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $48.23 to $55.05.
Pleasant Valley Community Schools: Through March 8. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, March 1. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook: Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Thetre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 1. Presented by the Augustana theater department. $5.
The Art of Travel: Through March 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature artwork from various artists showcasing travel experiences through chosen mediums. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Cindy Lesperance, Cathie Crawford and Dawn Wohlford: Through April 28. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature encaustic paintings by Lesperance, color reduction woodcuts by Crawford and mixed media sculptural work by Wohlford. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Quad-Cities Literary History Exhibit: Through April 9. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Created by Augustana College students, this exhibit will feature local writers from the 19th and early 20th centuries including Black Hawk, Charles Edward Russell, Alice French, Floyd Dell, George Cram Cook and Susan Glaspell. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Free.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Through March 8. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 563-332-7910. A free-will donation will benefit Humility Homes and Services. Free.
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market: Friday, March 6, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 8. This vintage shopping weekend will feature 70 exhibitors with timeless antique and vintage treasures. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com. $8 weekend pass.
Freaky Friday: Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Through March 8. Presented by the Assumption High School Players. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/events/78. $20 Flex Pass (one ticket to each performance/buy two, get one free), $10 adults, $8 high school students/senior citizens.
Their Town: Fridays and Saturdays, March 6 and 7 and 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 8 and 15, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through March 15. $8 to $10.