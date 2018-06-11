52nd International Woodcarvers Congress: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring seminars as well as a show and sale (June 14-17) with hundreds of pieces of wood art submitted into competition to be judged by a trio of judges and vendors with tools for carving, reference books and to answer questions about beginner classes. $5, $4 senior citizens (65 years and older) free for youth 12 years and younger with an adult.

Toddler Tales at Nahant Marsh: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. Each month Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.

Snakes Alive!: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. The Grout Museum presents, "Snakes Alive!," where participants can learn the answers questions and get up close and personal with some of the most feared animals on the planet. Free.