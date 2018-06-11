52nd International Woodcarvers Congress: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring seminars as well as a show and sale (June 14-17) with hundreds of pieces of wood art submitted into competition to be judged by a trio of judges and vendors with tools for carving, reference books and to answer questions about beginner classes. $5, $4 senior citizens (65 years and older) free for youth 12 years and younger with an adult.
Toddler Tales at Nahant Marsh: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. Each month Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
Snakes Alive!: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. The Grout Museum presents, "Snakes Alive!," where participants can learn the answers questions and get up close and personal with some of the most feared animals on the planet. Free.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
