Cat Toys!: 6-7:45 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. During this program participants can make toys guaranteed to get a cat off the couch and skittering around including pom pom balls, cat teasers, ping pong balls, boxes and more. There also will be pictures of adoptable cats from the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center. Donations for the shelter including clay cat litter, Purina Cat or Kitten Chow, etc. will be accepted. For more information, visit qcawc.org/how-to-help/wish-list. Free.

Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.