Thursday, Nov. 15

10th annual Holiday Hat Bash: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Center For Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Presented by VanDerGinst Law this event to raise funds for seniors in the community will feature an evening of fun including a hat contest, raffle, silent auction, man cave, ladies lounge as well as gourmet appetizers and decadent desserts created by chefs from local senior living centers and restaurants. Hats are encouraged but optional. $200 VIP tables of four, $50.

Peterson Brothers: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.

Friday, Nov. 16

Family Fun Night: Space Odyssey: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can blast off on a space adventure by building rockets to reach the stars or at least the ceiling. The Popular Astronomy Club also will be at the event. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a showing of, "Journey to Space 3D." Free with admission required to experience the museum and science center as well as to view the evening film. $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/military/college students.