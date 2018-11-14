Thursday, Nov. 15
10th annual Holiday Hat Bash: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Center For Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Presented by VanDerGinst Law this event to raise funds for seniors in the community will feature an evening of fun including a hat contest, raffle, silent auction, man cave, ladies lounge as well as gourmet appetizers and decadent desserts created by chefs from local senior living centers and restaurants. Hats are encouraged but optional. $200 VIP tables of four, $50.
Peterson Brothers: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Friday, Nov. 16
Family Fun Night: Space Odyssey: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can blast off on a space adventure by building rockets to reach the stars or at least the ceiling. The Popular Astronomy Club also will be at the event. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a showing of, "Journey to Space 3D." Free with admission required to experience the museum and science center as well as to view the evening film. $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/military/college students.
Telling Our Stories Gala: 6-10 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The Black Hawk College Foundation will host this evening celebrating community partnerships by stepping back in time to showcase this country's military history and introduce participants to special people who honor those who served in times of war. There will be tours of the gardens, Quilts of Valor, a wine pull, silent auction, swing-style musical entertainment and 1950's military décor and attire. There also will be a keynote presentation by Martha Roskam who spent years researching service members and tracking down the veterans and families of lost military members to return lost dog tags to the rightful owners. Proceeds will benefit the Black Hawk College Surgical Tech Program and Black Hawk College Foundation. Business/cocktail attire welcome with 1950's military attire encouraged. For more information or for reservations (required), visit blackhawkcollegefoundation.org. $75.
Hi-Fi: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Cover charge.
Quad-Cities Harm Reduction's Candlelight Vigil: 7-8 p.m., The Center, 1411 N. Brady St., Davenport. Participants can remember the lives of loved ones lost to preventable overdoses. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
OperX Ensemble: Songs of Survival: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Chamber Orchestra will join Opera@Augustana and the Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble for this performance of, "Brundibár," a children's opera by Jewish Czech composer Hans Krása. $8 to $14.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 17
How to Identify and Feed Your Winter Birds: 9:30-11 a.m., Singing Bird Lodge, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Naturalist Bob Motz will help participants identify birds common to winter feeders and show the types of foods that attract a variety of winter birds. Binoculars will be provided. Free.
Grace Lutheran Women: Graceful Harvest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church , 415 10th St., DeWitt. Featuring baked goods, cookies by the pound, greeting cards and napkins. Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $6. Proceeds will help fund mission projects.
Q-C Made: Isabel Bloom: 10-11 a.m., Isabel Bloom, 736 Federal St., Davenport. This series features businesses from the community that produce award-winning products. Participants can learn about them and the impact on the community. This will feature a tour of Isabel Bloom. Free.
Crafting For Conservation: 10 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. This workshop will be the first in the Crafting for Conservation series that focuses on recycling old things and re-purposing natural elements. Led by assistant naturalist, Paige, participants can meet a real owl and make an owl or other nature ornament from a pine cone. Supplies limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Q-C Business Women of Faith: Pop Up Shop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Northpark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This event to raise money for Pregnancy Resources and to bring awareness of members will feature vendors including Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, doTERRA essential oils, Damsel in Defense, Clean Green, Mary Kay, Lipscense and more. There also will be hot drinks and cool treats.
Final 2018 Figge Family Free Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can watch the annual holiday parade in front of the museum and then warm up inside with hot cocoa and treats and a variety of art activities for the entire family including a selection of films, storytime with Davenport Public Library and touring the museum. Admission is free all day.
Festival of Trees Parade: 10 a.m., downtown Davenport, Davenport. Featuring the largest helium-filled parade in the Midwest including character balloons, elves, marching bands and more. Free.
Make a Snowflake: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. After the Festival of Trees parade participants can come to the library and make snowflakes. Free.
Veterans Thanksgiving Giveaway and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center will host this veterans' Thanksgiving Giveaway featuring a food basket/turkey, catered Thanksgiving lunch, blanket giveaway and Trinity health check ups and flu shots. Free.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 26th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Featuring cookies, breads, craft items, gift baskets and embroidered dish towels. Proceeds benefit national and local benevolences.
Pink Dress Party: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Sponsored by Wrapping Ourselves in God's Love, a breast cancer support group, will host this celebration of life featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, a wine tasting, mix and mingle and silent auction. For more information, email wrappednlovecancersurvivors@gmail.com. $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
Adam Beck: 6-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Lt. Mark P. Kakert Memorial Fire Prevention and Education Foundation will hosting this second annual trivia night featuring tables of eight players and a 50/50 raffle. Participants can bring snacks with a downstairs cash bar available. For more information or to reserve a table, email kakertmemorialfoundation@gmail.com. $80 per table.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., The Edje Nightclub, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
Chris Janson: 8-10 p.m., Rhythm City Casino , 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport . $30 to $60.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brothers Restaurant, 1718 2nd Ave., Rapids City. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this all-day field trip with a stop for lunch to Lock and Dam 13 to view migrating waterfowl and early winter resident songbirds. Both the backwaters and channel at Lock 13 are often major resting areas for waterfowl. Participants should meet at Brothers Restaurant at 7 a.m. Free.
Discovery Shop: Holiday Open House: noon to 4 p.m., Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, home decor, linens, dishes, holiday clothing, ornaments, collectible gifts and more. All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patients services, education and advocacy. Free.
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Love, Gilda: 2-4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will host a one-time screening this documentary that is an affectionate reminder Gilda's brief and brilliant career. Parents should note that, while this film is not yet rated, it does contain strong language which may be unsuitable for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gildasclubqc.org/lovegilda-tickets. $5.
Pasta Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Rastrelli's, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will host this annual fundraiser featuring a pasta dinner and silent auction. Carry-out will be available. All proceeds will go toward educational programming and events at the non-profit children's museum. For more information, call 563-243-3600. At the door: $9 adults, $5 children 3-12 years, free for children 2 years and younger. In advance: $8 adults, $4 children 3-12 years.
Mike Conrad Trio: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
The Three Little Wolves and the Big Bad Pig: 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Ms. Patty will lead storytime in the theater and after the story there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7285. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Friday, Nov. 23
Cedar County Cobras: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Music Quad-Cities, 4305 44th Ave., Moline. Featuring live music and refreshments. Free.
Theresa Rosetta: 6-9 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Lucy and Liz Laureau: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Book signing by, "Geeky F@b 5," authors, 12-year old Lucy Lareau and her mom, Liz Laureau. There will be cookies and cocoa. Free.
Little Women and an Afternoon Tea: noon to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can pick a viewing of either the 1949 (noon to 2 p.m.) or the 1994 (4-6 p.m.) version of, "Little Women," to see on the Giant Screen, enjoy an afternoon tea between 2-4 p.m. and see the, "Literary Heroines," exhibit. Price also includes a sleigh photo and a chance to interact with in-character heroines. For more information, call 563-336-7295 or email mdarland@putnam.org. $25.
33rd annual Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Prophetstown. Free.
Jon Schmitz: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Gold, Frankincense, and Myrhh: 7-9 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. A soulful musical depicting the Magi and their quest to find the one prophesied about for centuries. $15 to $30.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Christmas Walk: noon to 4 p.m., Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Pioneer Village will host this Christmas Walk. Participants can stroll the decorated streets of the Village and visit Santa in the General Store as well as enjoy live music, activities and demonstrations. Local artisans will have handmade items for sale and there also will be drinks, pie and cookies for sale. Free with donations of money or pet supplies accepted.
50/50 Poker Tournament: 3 p.m., Lock and Dam Lounge, Rock Island Arsenal. This 50/50 poker tournament to support the Marine Corps Quad-Cities Toys for Tots drive also will feature a silent auction and raffles. Participants will need to use the Moline entrance, the only entrance available to the island that day. For more information or to make reservations, text or leave a voicemail at 563-579-5933. $40 buy-in with $20 rebuys.
Multi-date Events
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Thrhough Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of David Garrison: Through Nov. 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through Nov. 30. Featuring the oil and pastel paintings of Garrison. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. 309-945-5428.
Beautiful Swimmers: Through Nov. 15. , Scott Community College Library Gallery, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Kristin Quinn. Gallery hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Free.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St,, Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Topdog/Underdog: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through Nov. 18. Featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
A Wrinkle In Time: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through Nov. 18. $13.
Marjorie Prime: Fridays-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Through Nov. 18. Presented by New Ground Theatre. For more information, visit facebook.com/newgroundtheatre. $18, $15 students/senior citizens older than 55 years.
Festival of Trees: Through Nov. 25. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 17, 19-21 and 23-24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 26. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (60 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.
It Had to Be You: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 2. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16. 309-738-2540.Greg and Rich: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
29th annual Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair: Friday-Saturday, Mov. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 25. Featuring 60,000 square feet of the sights and sounds of Christmas. There will be over 200 exhibitors with 50 demonstrating crafts such as wool spinning, oil painting, jewelry making and more. For more information, call 309-647-0400. $5, free for youth 12 years and younger/anyone bringing a new unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots.
