Festival of Trees: Through Nov. 25. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 17, 19-21 and 23-24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 25. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (60 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.

The Three Little Wolves and the Big Bad Pig: 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Ms. Patty will lead storytime in the theater and after the story there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7285. Free.