Saturday, June 16
Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, John F. Kennedy School, 1627 W. 42nd St., Davenport. Our Lady of Victory will host this rummage sale featuring household items, kitchen wares, lawn and garden items, tools, toys and collectibles and clothing. There also is an entire room with holiday decor. $5, $4 and $3 boxes, $2 paper bags. Free.
Blessing Closet: Saturdays, June 16 and 23, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, June 20, 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.
Monday, June 18
FatherLess: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion about getting past the pain of an absent or abusive dad. Free.
Wednesday, June 20
Open Hearts Cafe: 5-6:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Featuring dinner and fellowship with neighbors and friends every Wednesday. Free.
Illowa Bi-State Chess Club: 6:45-10 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Play casual chess or United States Chess Federation-rated tournament chess. All skill levels, all ages are welcome. The fifth Wednesday of each month is pizza night. Free.
Saturday, June 23
Yard Sale/Fish Fry: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 5454 N. Gaines St., Davenport. The yard sale includes household items and clothes. A fish fry dinner, including catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink will begin at 11 a.m. Orders of three or more dinners may be delivered. Dinners cost $10.
Sunday, June 24
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation. This ice cream social will include loose meat sandwiches, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake, ice cream and drink. $15 household max, $7 adults, $3 youth 10 years or younger, free for kids 2 years or younger.
