Saturday, June 16

Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, John F. Kennedy School, 1627 W. 42nd St., Davenport. Our Lady of Victory will host this rummage sale featuring household items, kitchen wares, lawn and garden items, tools, toys and collectibles and clothing. There also is an entire room with holiday decor. $5, $4 and $3 boxes, $2 paper bags. Free.

Blessing Closet: Saturdays, June 16 and 23, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, June 20, 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.

Monday, June 18

FatherLess: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion about getting past the pain of an absent or abusive dad. Free.

Wednesday, June 20