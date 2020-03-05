Thursday, March 5
Illinois Department of Employment Security Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. This job fair will feature employers currently hiring. Participants should come prepared, dressed to interview and have copies of resumes available. For a list of employers scheduled to attend, visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/illinois-department-employment-security-job-fair-1. Free.
Concert and Conversation with Peter Buffett: 5 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. United Way of the Quad Cities will host special guest artist and philanthropist Peter Buffett at this concert and conversation that will take the audience on a journey with Peter from his discovery of piano to writing music for commercials and film and finally his current philanthropic work. Other special features will include recognition of individuals and organizations who have demonstrated extraordinary community through advocacy. $30. Krysten Bickle, kbickle@unitedwayqc.org, 563-344-0316. $30.
Purses for Parks: 5-6 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. This fundraising event will feature a silent auction of designer purses and accessories including Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney&Bourke, Michael Kors and more. All proceeds and ticket fees will directly fund the Moline Park Board's 2020 target project of updating Karstens Park. For more information or to register, call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $30.
Friday, March 6
Breakfast Nature Club: Going Hawk-eye: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. This month enjoy a morning learning about raptors with guest speaker Sonja Hadenfeldt from The RARE Group. The presentation will include a live raptor. For more information or to register (recommended), visit nahantmarsh.org. $10, $5 members.
Church Women United 2020 World Day of Prayer: 9:30 a.m., Gaines Chapel, 311 19th St., East Moline. The Moline, East Moline and Surrounding Communities (MENSCU) Unit of Church Women United will host this event featuring a brunch and meeting. The program, "Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk," written by women of Zimbabwe, will be presented that day at events throughout the world. for more information, call 309-792-0649. $5.
Reggie Harris: noon to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. As part of the Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artist series participants can listen to Reggie Harris, musician and storyteller while enjoying lunch. Free.
Bill Engvall: 6:30 and 9 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $25, $30, $40, $50 and $60 plus taxes and additional fees.
Trivia Night: 6:30-10 p.m., First Christian Church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. First Christian Church will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. There also will be mulligans and a 50/50 drawing. Participants may bring food and beverages with concessions including snack, drinks and sandwiches available for purchase. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-940-8251. $10 per player.
Reggie Harris: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Evenings at Butterworth Center and the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series this night will feature world-wide performer Reggie Harris sharing meaningful messages of unity, social justice, hope, love and life through poignant and humorous songs and storytelling. Light refreshments will follow the performance. Free.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Saturday, March 7
Belgian Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend's Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles and sausages and the Lace Makers from 1 to 4 p.m. $7.
Explorers Jr.: Fun with Forensics: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This workshop for all future crime-scene investigators and forensic scientists will allow participants the opportunity to try to crack the case of the century by dusting for fingerprints, collecting shoeprints and gathering other pieces of evidence to identify the culprit. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Explorers: First Responder Training: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can investigate what to do in an emergency and learn how to think on their feet. This program also will explore the life-saving abilities of canine companions. Explorers workshops are for youth in second-fifth grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Guided Nature Hike: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can join a naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Peanut Butter Falcon: 1:30 p.m., Olin Auditorium, 639 38th St., Rock Island. The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area and Best Buddies will present a screening of this film about a young man with Down syndrome who dreams of being a wrestler and runs away from his nursing home. On his journey he meets a small-time outlaw on the run. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. Concessions will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting Best Buddies. Free.
Maker Space Extravaganza: 2-4 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring hands-on coding, robots, Little Bits, digital art, Makey Makey and more for students K-12 and families. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W, Milan. Free.
Surf Zombies: 7-10 p.m., Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Free.
Public Paranormal Events: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. participants can join Riverside Iowa Paranormal for a fun and interesting evening. $30.
Masterworks V: Requiem: 8 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $18 to $65.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Grease Monkey's, 700 798 IL-84, Colona. Free.
Sunday, March 8
Maquoketa Doll Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., AmericInn, 1910 Nairn Drive, Maquoketa. Featuring some of the top doll and antique dealers in the country with a vast array of dolls and accessories displayed and for sale. There also will be free appraisals of up to five dolls and onsite doll repair artists as well as representatives from the United Federation of Doll clubs and Iowa clubs. $10 early bird (8 a.m.), $5.
Painting for a Purpose: noon to 1:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Instructor Beth Peters will lead this painting workshop where participants can create a beautiful 11-by-14 painting designed to be easy and fun. No artistic experience is needed. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com. $25, $20 members.
Right To Harm: 1-3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring a showing of this documentary that shows Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) methods and the impact on water, air and the environment in general. Following the documentary there will be an expert panel discussion where participants can ask questions. The showing is sponsored by the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, Eagle View Group and by the Green Sanctuary team at the UUCQC. Free.
Sensory Friendly Film: Living in the Age of Airplanes: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can re-discover the incredible ways the airplane has changed the world during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Masterworks V: Requiem: 2 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $10 to $33.
Bix Birthday Celebration: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Catfish Jazz and Bix Beiderbecke societies will celebrate Bix's 117th birthday at the monthly Catfish Jazz jam. All musician's are welcome to join the jam and play music from the 20's and 30's. Free.
Monday, Mar. 09
Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library will celebrate storytelling through the art of film with this new Monday Movie of the Month series. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. This movie series will explore several tried-and-true film genres through pairings of classic and modern films. Genres explored in the six-month series will include musicals, westerns and noir. Viewers wishing to discover each month's title can visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Tuesday, March 10
Toddler Tales: Animal Tracks: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors with a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. This month youth can become a wildlife detective and explore the clues that animals leave behind and discover how tracks can tell all about an animal and what they're up to. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $10 child, $5 child member.
Music: Chiptunes and Synths: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library will offer youth in grades 1-12 an opportunity to experiment with synthesized non-traditional music during these music sessions held every other Tuesday. Participants will be able to create music and play with electronic sounds and beats alongside the hands-on experience, each session will offer information on the history of computer-generated music. For more information, call 563-344-4188 or email jgillette@bettendorf.org. Free.
NAMI Family to Family Education Program: 6-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will offer this nationally-developed education program to teach families to cope, communicate and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition. Designed for family members and caregivers of individuals 18 years or older living with a mental health condition. Course topics include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. The program will run for 12 weeks beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4. For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/nami-family-to-family. Free.
Wednesday, March 11
Storm Spotter Training: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Hosted by Rock Island County Emergency Management with instruction provided by the National Weather Service, emergency response personnel and other interested individuals can learn about severe weather conditions. Spotter training covers severe weather hazards, including tornado and thunderstorm structures, movement identification and safety precautions. Free.
Climbing Your Family Tree: Take the First Step: 6:30-8 p.m., Butterworth Education Center, 701 12th Ave., Moline. The Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society will host the class where participants can learn how to find out more about ancestors. For more information or to register, visit ricigs.org. Free.
Bruce Katz and the Bruce Katz Band: 7 p.m., Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mvbs.org. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Thursday, March 12
Women's History Month Program: 1-2 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. "I For One Am Ready To Do My Part," this motivational quote that inspired women through the ages to change history will be part of this program presented by Angie Snook. Free.
Community Connections: Greenmore: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring a performance by Quad-Cities Celtic band Greenmore. Community Connections is a monthly event that seeks to focus on local history, interests and people through lectures, travelogues, music performances, films and more. Free.
MVQG Artist Reception: 5-7 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Mississippi Valley Quilt Guild will host this artist reception for the Transformative Fiber Arts exhibition. Free.
Learn How to Get Self-Published: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Participants can learn about free tools available to Illinois authors to prepare works for e-publishing and discover self-published works. Free.
Friday, March 13
Active Adult and Senior Luncheon: 12-2 p.m., Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St. The Geneseo Park District will host this luncheon to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with good Irish food, good friends, songs, Irish related games and lots of green everywhere. For more information or to register (required by Monday, March 9), visit www.geneseoparkdistrict.org/active-adult. Free.
KC Fish Fry: 4:30-7:30 p.m., St. Pius X Farrell Hall, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. The Knights of Columbus will host this fish fry featuring baked or fried cod fish or cheese pizza, choice of sides, roll, dessert and a beverage. $35 family, $12 adult, $5 youth 4-12 years, free for children 3 years and younger.
Blues Rock It: 6-10 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Saturday, March 14
38th annual CASI St. Patrick's Day Race: 9 a.m. to noon, River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. Featuring races for walkers, runners, beginners or pros including the Tot Trot, 1-Mile Family Fun Run and a 5K. There is a ghost runner option that allows participants to support senior citizens without running. Ghost runners still receive a t-shirt. There also will be a costume contest and a post-race party with snacks, water, adult beverages and music by Class of '82. $10 to $40.
Pastel 1: Basic Mechanics and Dynamic Forms: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Rose Moore will guide beginning pastelists through methods followed by a brief history of the pastel medium. Various papers and pastel brand will be used as she demonstrates where and how to begin. A demonstration photos can be used or students may bring a photo. A list of materials will be provided upon request or registration. Charge for class.
Families in Nature: Dive in with Ducks: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Together, families can learn about local plant and animal communities through hands-on activities. This month participants can observe and learn about the ducks that are visiting Nahant during spring migration. $10 child, $5 child member.
Make-it and Take-it Craft: 11 a.m. to noon, East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Youth in grades 5 and younger can stop by and make a St. Patrick's Day craft. Free.
Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr., DM: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Book Rack, 4674 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Dr. Burl will sign and discuss copies of his new book. Free.
St. Patrick Society's XXXV Grand Parade: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and continues across the Mississippi River, through downtown Davenport, concluding at the RiverCenter. Free.
Soup's On: 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist, 200 W. 2nd St., Milan. Trinity Methodist Women's Fellowship will serve this soup supper featuring chicken noodle, chili and vegetable soups, dessert and a beverage. Proceeds will help the organization to fund its 2019 budget that includes support for the Milan Christian Food Pantry, the Place 2B, Rock Island Christian Care, Cops with Kids and other charities. Free-will offering.
Mercer County 4-H Soup Cook-off: 5-7 p.m., Aledo Fire Station, 211 SE 3rd St. The Mercer County 4-H will host this annual soup cook-off featuring a free supper with all food donated by 4-H and community members. Participants can taste and vote for a favorite soup recipe. Panera Bread and Whitey's Ice Cream also will be served. Carry-out will be available. For more information, visit web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs/events. Cash donations will be accepted to benefit the Mercer County American Legion's Veteran's Memorial Marker Project. Free.
Darci Lynne: 7 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $29.75 to $49.75.
Code 415: 7-11 p.m., Gunchie's, 2905 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Featuring a St. Patrick's Day celebration. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages with Cathedral Ale, pop and popcorn available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email tlmrbribjr@aol.com. $10 per person.
St. Patrick's Day Skate: 7-9 p.m., Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St. This skate sponsored in part by the Geneseo Park District Foundation will feature time for youth in third grade and younger from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. followed by a skate for all-ages from 7 to 9 p.m. Skate rental will be $4 with limited skates and sizes available. Free.
Sunday, March 15
Chocolate Experience: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring free samples from local chocolatiers and sweet treat shops. Participants also can make s'mores outdoors, indulge at the free hot chocolate bar inside, do a scavenger hunt and learn about the history of chocolate and view the Cacao tree. This year will feature three different times to attend 9-11 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets (encouraged), call 309-794-0991 or visit qcgardens.com. $10 adults, $8 adult members, $4 youth, $2 youth members.
82nd Port City annual Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St., Muscatine. Featuring coin dealers buying, selling and trading numismatic and bullion items. Collecting supplies also will be available as well as door prizes and a raffle.
Life Drawing Third Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Each month artists from all over the Q-C area gather to draw or paint the classic figure. The gallery will provide easels, drawing horses and boards to share. Participants should bring materials in whatever medium. Only odorless solvents.
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Brower Youth Awards and Shorts of Conservation Activists: 4-6 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Singh Family Foundation, the Sierra Club Eagle View Group, River Action and Nahant Marsh will present the Q-C Environmental Film Series featuring six films shown on Sundays at 4 p.m followed by a talk back regarding the films. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit riveraction.org/filmseries. $20 season pass, $5 adults, $2 students.
Christopher's Very Happy. Band: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
Pleasant Valley Community Schools: Through March 8. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, March 1. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Cindy Lesperance, Cathie Crawford and Dawn Wohlford: Through April 28. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature encaustic paintings by Lesperance, color reduction woodcuts by Crawford and mixed media sculptural work by Wohlford. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Power Frauen: German Women Who Dared to Dream: Through June 14. German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, this exhibit will feature German and German-American women who left a mark on the world. These stories will be paired with original artwork created by local women artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 child, free for members.
The art of Meg Prange: Through March. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the quilt artwork of Prange. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Iowa Watercolor Society's 2019-2020 Traveling Show: Through March 29. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This traveling exhibit features 30 paintings selected from the main exhibition including the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Through March 8. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 563-332-7910. A free-will donation will benefit Humility Homes and Services. Free.
The Art of Travel: Through March 26. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature artwork from various artists showcasing travel experiences through chosen mediums. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Kinky Boots: Through March 14. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $48.23 to $55.05.
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market: Friday, March 6, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 8. This vintage shopping weekend will feature 70 exhibitors with timeless antique and vintage treasures. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com. $8 weekend pass.
Freaky Friday: Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Through March 8. Presented by the Assumption High School Players. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/events/78. $20 Flex Pass (one ticket to each performance/buy two, get one free), $10 adults, $8 high school students/senior citizens.
Their Town: Fridays and Saturdays, March 6 and 7 and 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 8 and 15, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through March 15.
Quad-Cities Literary History Exhibit: Through April 9. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Through April 9. Created by Augustana College students, this exhibit will feature local writers from the 19th and early 20th centuries including Black Hawk, Charles Edward Russell, Alice French, Floyd Dell, George Cram Cook and Susan Glaspell. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Free.
MVQG Transformative Fiber Arts Quilt Exhibit: Through March 15. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Mississippi Valley Quilt Guild will present this exhibit in celebration of national quilt month. The exhibition will be held in the main reception area of the Museum and will feature quilters sharing ways in which fibers/fabric have transformed their visions of life into an expressive aesthetic artwork. From abstract to traditional, more than 35 quilts will delight the senses. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
Moline Community Schools: Through March 22. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, March 15. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.