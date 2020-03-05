Explorers Jr.: Fun with Forensics: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This workshop for all future crime-scene investigators and forensic scientists will allow participants the opportunity to try to crack the case of the century by dusting for fingerprints, collecting shoeprints and gathering other pieces of evidence to identify the culprit. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.

Explorers: First Responder Training: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can investigate what to do in an emergency and learn how to think on their feet. This program also will explore the life-saving abilities of canine companions. Explorers workshops are for youth in second-fifth grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.

Guided Nature Hike: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can join a naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.