Saturday, June 9

Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring housewares, books, furniture, vintage electronics, children's toys and clothes, collectibles and more. Free.

Blessing Closet: Saturdays, June 9 and 16, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, June 13, 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.

Monday, June 11

In the News: Trade Wars: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion about concerns about the potential impact current trade negotiations may have on crop prices and foreign markets. Free.

Wednesday, June 13