"Junie B. Jones: The Musical": 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through May 12. The Magic Owl Children's Theatre at TLP will present this children's show. $6.
Weekly Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the 1/4-mile track. Featuring the American Iron series races. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens, $5 for kids 7-12 years.
Hi-Fi: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Cover charge.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Artist's reception with food and beverages, 7-9 p.m., Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This TV-themed trivia night hosted by emcee Eric Sorensen from WQAD will benefit The Project of the Quad-Cities and will feature tables of eight. Participants may bring snacks and drinks. There will be a prize for best themed costume. For more information or to register, call 309-5433 or email Jane@tpqc.org. $10 per person.
"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash": 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through May 20. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 children/students.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
The art of Maureen Broussalian, Tom Hempel and Jim Hitesman: Through May 18. Rapids Reproductions, 3872 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Refreshments will be served. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
