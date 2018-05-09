"Junie B. Jones: The Musical": 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through May 12. The Magic Owl Children's Theatre at TLP will present this children's show. $6.

Weekly Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the 1/4-mile track. Featuring the American Iron series races. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens, $5 for kids 7-12 years.

Hi-Fi: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Cover charge.

The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Artist's reception with food and beverages, 7-9 p.m., Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.

Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.