Thursday, Feb. 13
Community Connections: Don Mitchem: 1:30-2:35 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring local musician Don Mitchem performing a variety of vocal and instrumental music, including pop, folk, gospel, blue grass, classical and jazz. Community Connections is a monthly event that seeks to focus on local history, interests and people through lectures, travelogues, music performances, films and more. Free.
String Art of a Heart Do-It-Yourself program: 4-5 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Participants 10 years and older can come make a string-art heart. Class is limited to 25. First-come, first-served basis with supplies provided. Free.
Jaron Myers: 7 p.m., Hope Church, 1811 18th St., Bettendorf. Proceeds will benefit the A21 campaign against human trafficking. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com. $25-$35.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lego Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can come and build hearts, flowers and teddy bears out of Legos. Free.
Anti-Valentine's Day Party: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants in grades 6-12 can come play games, make crafts and enjoy chocolate. Free.
Greg and Rich: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Valentines' Day Wine Down: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Featuring a night of award-winning wines, delicious food, live music by the Gray Wolf Band and dancing. For more information or to make reservations, call 309-949-2565. $5 cover charge.
Valentine Evening for Couples: 6-9 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. Participants can spend an evening discovering a greater joy, intimacy and spiritual bonding with each other. The night will include social time, an elegant dinner and dialogue. Price includes appetizers and a meal and wine and beer will be served throughout the evening. For more information or to register, call 563-336-8414 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. $75 per couple.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Valentine Indoor Music and Moonlight Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. This all-ages event will be at the Watch Tower Lodge. Participants can take a leisurely self-guiding stroll outside on a luminary-lit path or come into the Lodge and keep warm by the fire. There will be freshly-made doughnuts and juice/cider or hot cocoa as well as music by Just4Fun. Drew Nagle also will call contra-dancing. Free.
Valentine's Wine Dinner: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can enjoy a gourmet dinner and sample six wines. For more information or to purchase advance tickets (required), call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $50 per person.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Valentine's Dance: 7-10 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. Featuring a Valentine's Dance with the music of Still Kickin'. Free.
A Night of Love and Laughter: 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This comedy show will feature comedians Cal Reed, Baruch, Ryan Proctor and Mike Adrales. There also will be a raffle for a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates. $10.
Smooth Jazz Valentines' Concert: 7:30-10 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Featuring saxophonist and vocalist Paula Atherton and pianist Nicholas Cole performing contemporary smoky jazz, sizzling R&B, classic funk and smooth grooves. $38.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Backyard Birds: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join naturalist Becky Baugh and learn about the birds that can be found in the backyard as well as ways to attract birds to a backyard, make take home pine cone bird feeders and learn about the Great Backyard Bird Count. For bird watchers of all ages. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-328 Free.
Rube Goldberg Machine Contest: 10 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using teamwork and problem-solving skills participants can dream up and build a working Rube Goldberg machine during this competition. Teams of up to 14 students can compete in this test of engineering, creativity and cooperation. Featuring three divisions for youth, including 8-11 years, 11-14 years and 14-18 years. For more information, call 563-324-1933. Free for spectators.
10th annual Red Dress Run: noon, Billy Bob's Q-C, 1722 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The Quad-City Hash House Harriers, Dirty Pirate Chapter, a self-described "drinking club with a running problem," will partner with local businesses for this "run" where all participants, male and female, don red dresses to draw attention to this charity event. Participants will follow a trail marked with chalk or flour, with stops for games, contests, cold beverages and socializing. There also will be a post-run celebration at Billy Bob's Q-C. Proceeds will go to the Dress for Success Quad-Cities. For more information or to register online, visit qcreddressrun.com. $40.
15th annual Taco Supper: 4-7 p.m., Sherrard Fire Station, 101 1st St. The Sherrard Fire Department will host this annual taco supper featuring tacos, taco salads, nachos, beverages and soft-serve ice cream. Donations accepted.
Dad Daughter Date Night: 5:30-8 p.m., Rock Island Fitness Activity Center, 4303 24th St. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments will host this evening of music, dancing and snacks along with a photo booth and other activities. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2424 or visit secure.rec1.com/IL/moline-il/catalog. $10 per person.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Signature Series III: Jupiter String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the Signature Series presented by WVIK 90.2 FM and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $25, $10 students.
Blackstone Acoustic Trio: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 per person minimum.
Code 415: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Pickett's Band: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Fascinating Fasching: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Kathi Hofmann will speak about Fasching, Germany's carnival season. Included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 child, free for members.
Peter Callaway Quartet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Jim Flannigan: 8-10 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. $10.
Monday, Feb. 17
The 360 Trail Project: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join an AmeriCorps Iowa 4-H member for a free day of orienteering, map making, snowshoeing and taking 360 degree photos to show what the Wapsi River Center trails have to offer in the winter. Participants should meet at Red Tail Lodge with water, boots and appropriate clothing. Snowshoes will be provided. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Creation Studio Drop-In: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Visitors can have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Participants of all ages are welcome to drop in any time during the event to create unique pieces. Creators are able to generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Cook the Books: 6-7 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can make favorite breakfast food and share the recipe. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2020 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 52nd season of this travelogue series featuring, "The Mighty Mississippi by Towboat," by Dr. Norm Moline of Rock Island. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. For more information, call 563-320-4958 or visit dewittnoonlions.com. Free popcorn will be available. $5 donation.
People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community during three sessions. In addition to this session, the ISBA People's Law School also will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and March 17. The ISBA People's Law School allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. The topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.
NAMI Family to Family Education Program: 6-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will offer this nationally-developed education program to teach families to cope, communicate and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition. Designed for family members and caregivers of individuals 18 years or older living with a mental health condition. Course topics include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. The program will run for 12 weeks beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4. For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/nami-family-to-family. Free.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Love Is In the Air Brunch: 9:15-11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Presented by Stonecroft Morning Connection, speaker Judy Dagraedt, will speak on the topic of, "Love in the Midst of Turmoil," and will share uplifting words and music of encouragement as a testament to her faith. $8 per person.
Earth Hour: To Save Nature Is To Save Ourselves: 5-6 p.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Western Illinois University Quad-Cities will host a series of presentations, films and panel discussions to celebrate Earth Day. Earth Hour will be held every Wednesday of the spring semester. During this week's presentation Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation and Education at the Niabi Zoo, will talk about why it is important to save nature. This event is open to the public and free refreshments will be served. Free.
Yoga on the Mezz: 6-9 p.m., Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Featuring an all levels class with one hour sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. $10.
Orion High School Robotics Club Demonstration: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. The Orion High School Robotics team will demonstrate the robot's abilities and discuss this year's competition. Free.
WWI Lecture Series: Europe at War and the Zimmerman Telegram: 6-7 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Crescendo Brown Bag Lunch with the Miracle Bluegrass Band: noon to 1:30 p.m., First Covenant Church, 3303 41st St., Moline. Co-sponsored by Elim Covenant Church and First Covenant Church, participants can bring a lunch and enjoy the music of the Miracle Bluegrass Band. Coffee, water and a dessert will be provided. Free will offering.
2020 Martini Shake Off: 5:30-9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Participants can sip on martinis, prepared by local bars and restaurants and snack on delicious hors d'oeuvres while listening to music by the Brat Pack. Throughout the evening, HAVlife Foundation board members will present grants to local school and youth services organizations that work directly with youth in the community. At the end of the night, awards will be presented in several categories including Best Classic Martini, Best Shaker Space and People's Choice. Proceeds will benefit the HAVlife Foundation. $65.
The Cat in the Hat Is Back: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring games, crafts, activities and stories read by the Cat in the Hat. Free.
Trax from the Stax: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring a music listening program to provide the community with an opportunity to share interest and enthusiasm for different types of music and to expose people to new music and artists. Trax takes place on the third Thursday of the month. Free.
Friday, Feb. 21
Wynonna Judd and the Big Noise with the Monica Austin Band: 8 p.m. to midnight, Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. $35 to $85.
Fasching Festivities and Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This event will celebrate Fasching, Germany's carnival season, with appetizers and a variety of wines. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com. $30, $25 members.
Latin Music Festival with Violinist Jesus Florido: 7-9 p.m., Rock Island Senior High School, 1400 25th St. Florido will perform side-by-side with the Rock Island High School and Davenport High School orchestras. $15.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Patrick Foley: 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Pancake Day: 7 a.m. to noon, Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th St., Moline. The Riverside United Methodist Men will host this pancake breakfast.
Style and Techniques Seminar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructors Dot and Dan from Dot's Pots, will fill the day with a unique perspective on clay and pottery making. Participants can learn a wealth of information from the basic principals to the advanced and stir creative juices for the new year and beyond. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and beverage. $65.
Nature-Inspired Embroidery: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can spend the morning learning and practicing basic embroidery stitches and then use the skills to create a simple, nature scene. The project and materials can be brought home to continue embroidering. Participants can bring a linen towel, t-shirt, canvas bag or denim to embroider instead. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), visit nahantmarsh.org. $15, $10 members.
Mother Son Night Out: 6-8 p.m., Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, 4303 24th St. Mothers and sons 8 years and younger can enjoy a night of games, activities and snacks. All families also will receive a free 5x7 professional photograph. For more information or to register (required by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 6 p.m., Birchwood Fields Learning Center, 4620 E. 53rd St., Davenport. The Quad-City Sled Hockey Association will present this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. Participants may bring food and beverages. Mulligans and double downs available for purchase. For more information, visit facebook.com/thequadcitysledhockeyassociation. $80 per table, $10 per person.
81st annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball: Havana Hideaway: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. This black-tie-event, complete with cabana stations, a specialty drink menu, delicious island-themed food, music and dancing, will raise funds to support Quad City-area mothers and children. There also will be live and silent auctions. for more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-2020-havana-hideaway-registration-88712695059. $95.
Tree Hugger Trivia: 6-9:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Sierra Club, Eagle View Group of the Quad-Cities will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. There also will be a silent auction and mulligans and doublers available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. For more information or to register a table (requested), visit sierraclub.org/Illinois/eagle-view. $10 per player.
Dancing with Our Stars: 6:15 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. St. Ambrose Dance Marathon will host this fundraising gala to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The event will feature dinner, a silent auction and wine pull, guest speakers a deejay and various other fundraising activities. There also will be a cash bar. SAU students will be providing free babysitting services to guests. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit purchase a ticket. https://epay.sau.edu/C21430_ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=1552&fbclid =IwAR2dDKlgRt0u2hHwqvOQc0ffR0Do_Gb0gEk-8hoes7NbwX-wHpARyTIMHbg. $22 per person.
Pat Foley: 8-11 p.m., 129 Coffee and Wine Bar, 129 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This family-friendly event is geared towards educating and introducing people to reptiles and exotics. Participants can purchase and learn with industry leading breeders. $5, free for children 12 years and younger/military/first responders.
Buffalo Bill's Birthday Party: noon to 4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, Mississippi River Levee, LeClaire. This birthday party for Buffalo Bill will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting) and more. Free.
Gardens of Europe: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For this series presented by Linnea Koch, the first part will feature the small island of Mainau, a botanic garden in Lake Constance surrounded by Germany, Austria and Switzerland which is owned by Swedish nobility. Koch will briefly present the 5,000 year history before touring three seasons of island plant life. The second part of the program will feature the outside of Amsterdam with a short history of the property. Included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 child, free for members.
Overload: America's Toxic Love Story: 4-6 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Singh Family Foundation, the Sierra Club Eagle View Group, River Action and Nahant Marsh will present the Q-C Environmental Film Series featuring six films shown on Sundays at 4 p.m followed by a talk back regarding the films. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit riveraction.org/filmseries. $20 season pass, $5 adults, $2 students.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Multi-date Events
Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration: Through Feb. 15. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. Experiencing Veterans and Artist Collaboration uses storytelling and art to bridge the gap between civilians and veterans by educating the public about military life. For this project EVAC curators interviewed veterans about their experiences and artists made an edition of prints based on their interpretation of those stories. The prints will be exhibited with excerpts from the interviews. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Anatomy of the Senses: Through Feb. 27. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Kaitlin Walsh. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Meg Prange: Through March. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the quilt artwork of Prange. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Iowa Watercolor Society's 2019-2020 Traveling Show: Through March 29. River Arts Center , 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This traveling exhibit features thirty paintings selected from the main exhibition including the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
Kinky Boots: Through March 14. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $48.23 to $55.05.
North Scott Community Schools: Through Feb. 23. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 23. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
62nd annual Rock Island Antique Show: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Hall, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island. Through Feb. 16. Featuring dealers displaying antique, vintage and retro collectibles including furniture, pottery, postcards, glassware, jewelry, dolls and toys, advertising and more. There also will be food concessions, a Valentine's bake sale and free parking. $5 good for both days.
9th annual Art of Faith Sacred Art Show and Sale: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Pius X Farrell Hall, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring a variety of handmade artwork including wood carvings, rosaries, illustrations, icons, drawings, paintings and holy cards. Participants can meet artists and share faith, food and family activities. There also will be a high school art contest and Catholic songwriters, Annie Karto and Matthew Baute, will share uplifting stories with original music at the art show and holy hours in the church. Proceeds will support the Art of Faith ministry. Donations accepted.
The Wizard of Oz: Saturdays-Sundays, Feb. 15-16 and 22-23, 1 and 4 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Through Feb. 23. Presented by Davenport Junior Theatre. $8 adults, $6 youth 3-17 years, free for children 2 years and younger. 563-326-7862.
Power Frauen: German Women Who Dared to Dream: Through June 14. German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, this exhibit will feature German and German-American women who left a mark on the world. These stories will be paired with original artwork created by local women artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 child, free for members.
Junie B. Jones the Musical: Thursday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Alleman High School, 1103 40th St., Rock Island. Through Feb. 23. Presented by Alleman High School. $5 for 5 years and older.
Shockingly Modern Saxophone Festival: Friday, Feb. 21, 4:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Augustana College, 3428 20th St. Court, Rock Island. Through Feb. 22. New York-based saxophonist and composer Erin Rogers will headline this annual festival that celebrates new and experimental works for saxophone. Solo and chamber work that explores the nearly unlimited sonic potential of the saxophone through new works, improvisation, electronic music and multimedia will be featured. The two-day event will offer several concerts, masterclasses and workshops. For more information or a detailed schedule, visit augustana.edu/about-us/news/shockingly-modern-saxophone-festival-feb-21-22. Free.
19th annual Great River Show Choir Invitational: Friday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 a.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Feb. 22. Davenport Central and Davenport West High schools will co-host this invitational featuring middle and high school show choirs. Middle schools begin competition at 5 p.m. on Friday with high school groups starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The finals will begin at 7 p.m. For more information including schedules, visit greatrivershowchoir.com. Friday: $8 adults, $5 students (K-12)/senior citizens (60 years and older). Saturday: $15 adults, $5 students(K-12)/senior citizens (60 years and older).