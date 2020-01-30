Thursday, Jan. 30
Polar Extremes: noon, Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring a sneak peak preview of this NOVA episode where renowned paleontologist Kirk Johnson goes on an epic adventure through time at the polar extremes of the planet and follows the trail of strange fossils found in all the wrong places. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch. Free.
Friday, Jan. 31
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Bingo: 6-9:30 p.m., The Fountains Retirement Community, 3726 Thunder Ridge Road, Bettendorf. This bingo fundraiser to raise funds for Easter Iowa Vipers 11U baseball team will feature blackout games available for purchase, raffle prizes, a bake sale and a cash bar. $20 for 10 games.
A Nocturnal Adventure: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring a flashlight tour of the mansion with all the lights turned off and guides to illuminate pieces throughout the house. Participants must be 21 years and older and able to navigate stairs. There also will be a cash bar with beer and wine available. Guests will receive a branded Hauberg flashlight and a sippy cup. For more information, call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $20.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The German American Heritage Center will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. There also will be mulligans and doublers available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward educational programming and exhibits. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844. $80 per table.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Belgian Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend's Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles and sausages and the Lace Makers from 1-4 p.m. $7.
Explorers Jr.: Heroes with Four Legs: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This workshop will grow children's appreciation for canine companions in the community. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Explorers: Curate Your Own Collection: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can begin a journey to designing museum exhibits with this exciting workshop. Participants should bring three items from a personal collection and then will learn how to curate an exhibit. Explorers workshops are for youth in second-fifth grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Q-C Toy Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Highland Park Bowl, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Featuring collectors with all kinds of toys. There also will be raffles and other activities. Proceeds to benefit Q-C Paws. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/s/qc-toy-show/2784512774925277/?ti=icl. $1.
Winter Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Featuring a fun-filled day of winter activities for the whole family. Hot drinks will be provided. For more information, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Stained Glass Kaleidoscope Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Taught by local artist Tom Chouteau this workshop will feature step-by-step instructions to help participants build stained glass inspired works of art. No experience or materials required. For participants 10 years and older. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844. $45, $40 members.
Teen Crafts: 1-4 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a fun-filled day of crafting for teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Discovery Dome: Two Small Pieces of Glass: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This film in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will show the history of the telescope from the time of Galileo, the impact upon the science of astronomy and how both shape the way we view ourselves in the midst of an infinite universe. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
18th annual Snow Ball: 5:30-11 p.m., Believer's Together Center, 3209 60th St., Moline. This annual dinner and dance fundraiser will feature music by the Josh Duffee Jazz Band, cocktails, a New Orleans-style dinner, silent auction, raffle prizes and more. For more information or to make reservations (required), call 309-762-4634 or visit christthekingmoline.org. $50.
Dan Hampton and Smooth Groove: 6-10 p.m., William Hill Sports Book, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Featuring a meet-and-greet with former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and pro football champion Dan Hampton. The champion from 6 to 7:30 p.m followed by a concert by Smooth Groove beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets include a complimentary drink. $15.
Paint and Sip: 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 211 W. A St., Alpha. This paint and sip will benefit Time for Tots Preschool. Participants can bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks with alcoholic drinks available for purchase. For more information or to RSVP (required by Wednesday, Jan. 29), call 309-667-2211. $35 person with painting supplies included.
Mommy's Little Monster: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Monday, Feb. 3
Creation Studio Drop-In: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Visitors can have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Participants of all ages are welcome to drop in any time during the event to create unique pieces. Creators are able to generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Ready, Set, Steam!: 4-5 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Kids in grades K-5 can make a pinch pot out of clay. Limit 15 kids. Free.
DJ Workshop with Dan Quinn: 5-6:30 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Presented as part of the Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artists series, this interactive workshop will feature tips on performing for crowds of all sizes, understanding the technical and human aspects of any performance and more. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2020 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 52nd season of this travelogue series featuring, "Arctic Expedition," by David Iglehart of Davenport. Dave will present a travelogue covering a unique trip to the Arctic Circle. Rather than dealing with rations and sled dogs, the Igleharts explored the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard via Zodiac boats launched from a small ice-resistant ship. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. For more information, call 563-320-4958 or visit dewittnoonlions.com. Free popcorn will be available. $5 donation.
NAMI Family to Family Education Program: 6-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will offer this nationally-developed education program to teach families to cope, communicate and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition. Designed for family members and caregivers of individuals 18 years or older living with a mental health condition. Course topics include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. The program will run for 12 weeks beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4. For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/nami-family-to-family. Free.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Earth Hour: 5-6 p.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Western Illinois University Quad-Cities will host a series of presentations, films and panel discussions to celebrate Earth Day. Earth Hour will be held every Wednesday of the spring semester. This event is open to the public and free pizza and popcorn will be served. Free.
Yoga on the Mezz: 6-9 p.m., Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Featuring an all-levels class with one-hour sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. $10.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Greg and Rich: 4-7 p.m., Lock and Dam Lounge, 3055 Rodman Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sons and Daughters of Thunder: 6-8 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring a screening of this new film based on the award-winning play by Earlene Hawley and Curtis Heeter. This docudrama tells the unforgettable true story of the beginning of the end of slavery in America. A discussion with filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle from Fourth Wall Films will follow the screening. For more information, call 309-524-2470. Free.
Friday, Feb. 7
Moline Township Activity Center 2020 Membership Drive: 10 a.m. to noon, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. The Moline Township Activity Center's annual membership drive will feature a continental breakfast and the chance to meet current members. Participants can learn what the community center has to offer for any Quad-City area adult 55 years and older including group activities, social support, public information and resources. For more information, call 309-797-0789. Free.
Love Songs: the Sweet, the Sad, and the Silly: 12-1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. this concert will feature Paul Cioe accompanied by Heather Nobiling and John Kinser. Free.
The art of Lucas Berns opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring new works on paper by Lucas Berns. The exhibit will be on display through March 1. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender-neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Valentine's Day Scherenschnitte Workshops: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Ch3Mistry Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. 3M will sponsor this free admission day featuring chemistry experiments presented by Putnam educators. Participants also can discover hands-on learning from the newest original Putnam exhibit, "OMg! Elements of Surprise," and learn about chemistry careers. Science experiment demonstrations will be held at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Free.
7th annual Have a Heart for the Homeless: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services will host this luncheon featuring keynote speaker Miss Iowa 2018 Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw. There also will be raffles and food. All proceeds will provide support for homeless services and programs at both of these organizations. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit christiancareqc.org/events.php. $30 per person.
Candle-Making Workshop: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join Lucia Dryanski and learn how to make candles out of recycled wax, the history of candle-making and make a candle to take home. Participants must be 10 years and older. This class is limited to 10 candle kits. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. $3 donation per candle kit.
Trivia Night: 6-9:30 p.m., Masonic Home, 2500 Grant St., Bettendorf. The Beta Kappa chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will host this trivia night featuring tables of up to eight players. There also will be mulligans and doublers available. Participants can bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Proceeds will benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital. $10 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The HANDS Auxiliary of the Handicapped Development Center will host this annual Beat the January Blues trivia night featuring tables of up to eight players. Participants may bring food with beverages available for purchase. For more information or to register, call 563-391-4834 or email maryegger@hdcmail.org. All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities at HDC. $10 per person.
Granger Smith: 7:30 p.m., O'Rourke Fieldhouse, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Sponsored by the St. Ambrose University Campus Activities Board (CAB) this will be the first music show staged inside the fieldhouse located in the Wellness and Recreation Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/granger-smith-feat-earl-dibbles-jr-tickets-82882777619. $15, $5 SAU students.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Whoozdads?: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 9
WinterWonderland Soup Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Viola United Methodistt Church, 1405 18th Ave. The Viola United Methodist Church will hold this annual soup lunch featuring chicken noodle, cheesey potato, chili and vegetable beef soups. There also will be desserts, relishes and drinks as well as a silent auction. Donations accepted.
Quad-City Tropical Fish Swap Meet: noon to 4 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring 90 tables, including home-bred tropical fish, supplies, new and used tanks and equipment from fellow hobbyists. For more information, visit qcfishswap.com. Free.
Quad-City Music Guild Pre-Audition Tea: 2-3 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Participants can come and listen to directors discuss the shows for the 2020 season and provide audition information. Tea and cookies will be provided. For more information, visit qcmusicguild.com/auditions. Free.
Sensory Friendly Film: Oceans: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can experience the untold stories of the ocean's most astonishing creatures during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Multi-date Events
Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration: Through Feb. 15. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. Experiencing Veterans and Artist Collaboration uses storytelling and art to bridge the gap between civilians and veterans by educating the public about military life. For this project EVAC curators interviewed veterans about their experiences and artists made an edition of prints based on their interpretation of those stories. The prints will be exhibited with excerpts from the interviews. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
The art of Jill A. Kramer: through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye-witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
I Never Saw Another Butterfly: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1, 7:30, Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Feb. 1. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16 Fridays-Sundays, $13 Thursdays.
Kinky Boots: Through March 14. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $48.23 to $55.05.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island.
Bettendorf Community Schools: Through Feb. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 9. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Anatomy of the Senses: Through Feb. 27. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Kaitlin Walsh. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!