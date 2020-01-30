Discovery Dome: Two Small Pieces of Glass: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This film in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will show the history of the telescope from the time of Galileo, the impact upon the science of astronomy and how both shape the way we view ourselves in the midst of an infinite universe. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.