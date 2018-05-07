Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.

Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.