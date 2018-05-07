Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1, Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
The art of Maureen Broussalian, Tom Hempel and Jim Hitesman: Through May 18. Rapids Reproductions, 3872 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free.