Riverine Walk: Raising Monarch Butterflies: 6:30-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Janet Moline this session will show participants what can be done in yards to attract and feed monarchs, and help eggs become adults. Limit 15 people. $6, free for members.

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.