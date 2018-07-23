Riverine Walk: Raising Monarch Butterflies: 6:30-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Janet Moline this session will show participants what can be done in yards to attract and feed monarchs, and help eggs become adults. Limit 15 people. $6, free for members.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Wednesday, July 25, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 26-28, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 28. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
