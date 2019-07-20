Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Blues in the Vineyard with Avey Grouws Band: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
3 Dawgs and a Bone: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Dos Santos and West of Mabou: 6-8 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Missing Link: 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through July 21. The Richmond Hill Players will present this comedy by Jack Sharkey. $12.
42nd Street: 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through July 21. $16 adult, $11 child.
Mama Mia!: 2 p.m. Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 4. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Something Intangible: 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through July 21. $10 to $13.
The Day We Walked The Moon: Noon to 4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring interviews with key figures in Mission Control, contemporary astronauts and the families of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. This documentary also features the Lunar Module, Eagle, now housed at the National Air and Space Museum and interviews with Smithsonian curator, Dr. Teasel Muir-Harmony. Movie showings will be free with the purchase of a museum admission or a ticket to, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition."
Sunday Funday: 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.