Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities with the Putnam: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This month's event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-Cities area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how that culture changed until the first Euro-Americans arrived. Attendees will have the opportunity of hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection. Participants also can discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures. Free.