TUESDAY, DEC. 17
Holiday Intermission: 4-6 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can come and play festive games, listen to music and more. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities with the Putnam: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This month's event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-Cities area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how that culture changed until the first Euro-Americans arrived. Attendees will have the opportunity of hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection. Participants also can discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures. Free.
Teen Holiday Movie: 5:30-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 can enjoy this holiday movie night featuring crafts and snacks while watching a favorite holiday movie about an elf who discovers he is human. Free.
Trax from the Stax: John Resch: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month will feature John Resch presenting some of the music that has influenced him. Free.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
The art of Jill A. Kramer: through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.
Polar Express Pajama Party: Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, noon, Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through Dec. 15. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of, "The Polar Express 3D," as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $14 adult, $11 youth 3-18 years.
The Nutcracker: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Dec. 15. Presented by Ballet Quad-Cities. Saturday's performances also will feature Orchestra Iowa. $11 to $36.
Annual Christmas Star Program: Through Dec. 22. Donald A Schaefer Planetarium, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. Featuring the Bettendorf High School Christmas Star program. This year's show will be shown at 7 p.m. nightly and will immerse the audience in a 360 experience. Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 563-332-4516. Free.