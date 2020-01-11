People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community during three sessions. In addition to this session, the ISBA People's Law School also will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and March 17. The ISBA People's Law School allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. The topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans, including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.