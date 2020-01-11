MONDAY, JAN. 13
Creation Studio Drop-In: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Visitors can have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Participants of all ages are welcome to drop in any time during the event to create unique pieces. Creators are able to generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
How Not to Die: The Role of Diet in Preventing, Arresting and Reversing Our Top 15 Killers: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring a screening of Dr. this 2016 presentation by Dr. Michael Greger's 2016 presention with free plant-based food offered. A discussion will follow facilitated by Dr. Cheryl True of Heartland Rooted Quad-Cities, a not-for-profit organization that promotes health through a whole-food plant-based lifestyle. Free.
Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library will celebrate storytelling through the art of film with this new Monday Movie of the Month series. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. This movie series will explore several tried-and-true film genres through pairings of classic and modern films. Genres explored in the six-month series will include musicals, westerns and noir. Viewers wishing to discover each month's title can visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community during three sessions. In addition to this session, the ISBA People's Law School also will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and March 17. The ISBA People's Law School allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. The topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans, including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Visit with Corrie Brunch: 9:15-11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Speaker Gayle Haas of Aurora will portray Corrie Ten Boom, a Dutch Holocaust survivor who helped Jews escape during World War ll. There also will be music by pianist, Bobbie Furr. $8.
WWI Lecture Series: Causes of WWI: 6-7 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Ave. Discover the causes of World War I and the impact unrestricted submarine warfare had on the war. Free.
Paris to Pittsburgh: 6-8 p.m., Olin Auditorium, 639 38th St., Rock Island. Featuring a screening of this seminal film on the climate crisis that offers positive solutions and a focus on the Midwest. This 2018 documentary will be followed by a panel presentation. Free.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
Crescendo Brown Bag Lunch on Human Trafficking: noon to 1:30 p.m., First Covenant Church, 3303 41st St., Moline. The next Crescendo Lunch will feature a speaker from Family Resources presenting a program on Human Trafficking in the Quad-Cities and extended area. Participants should bring a lunch for this afternoon of information and fellowship. Coffee, water and a dessert will be provided. A free-will offering may be collected.
Community Connections: Around the World in One Hour: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Bettendorf resident Ron Plante will be a virtual travel guide through this special travelogue program that shares photos and stories from travels around the globe. In addition to tales from his travels, he will discuss some of the challenges involved in visiting places like Iraq, Antarctica and Africa. Free.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration: Through Feb. 15. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. Experiencing Veterans and Artist Collaboration uses storytelling and art to bridge the gap between civilians and veterans by educating the public about military life. For this project EVAC curators interviewed veterans about their experiences and artists made an edition of prints based on their interpretation of those stories. The prints will be exhibited with excerpts from the interviews. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
The art of Jill A. Kramer: through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Bald Eagle Days: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Jan. 12. This annual event will showcase the American Bald Eagle. There will also be various wildlife artists, informational booths and live animal presentations. Admission for children 6-15 years will be free on Friday. $6, $1 youth 6-15 years, free for children younger than 5 years.