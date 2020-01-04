Sensory Friendly Film: Apollo 11: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can experience the journey of the most historic trip to the moon during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.