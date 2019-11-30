Sunday, Dec. 1
Winter In Bloom: noon to 5 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring a place to take holiday photos with friends and family, horse-drawn carriage rides around the park will be back, kids' crafts and games, live music, cookies and cocoa. Free.
Christmas Walk: noon to 4 p.m., Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. This annual Christmas Walk will feature visits and photos with Santa, Christmas crafts, letters to Santa, making reindeer food, listening to old-time Christmas music in the church, treats and unique gifts for purchase, blacksmithing demonstrations and Christmas decorations throughout the village. Donations of a pet supply item(s) or money for the Humane Society of Scott County and Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary will be accepted.
19th Century Christmas: noon to 5 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Activities will take place at both Butterworth Center and the Deere-Wiman House including performances by chamber singers, musicians and the Moline Boys' Choir. There also will be children's crafts and activities, face painting, a caricature artist, self-guided tours with interactive tablets, historic videos, a 1933 Lionel Train set and cookies, hot chocolate and spiced cider. Santa will greet children in the Butterworth Education Center and give out a free book to the first 400 children. Free.
2019 Christmas Concert: 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Big River Brass Band. Donations accepted.
Blues Live: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring David Berchtold, Chris Stevens and Greg Weinberg presenting a show of both original and cover tunes.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Milltown Band Bucktown Review: 6-7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 407 12th Ave., Orion. The library will host this event featuring Milltown Band and other performers for a Bucktown Review. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Painting with a Purpose: 6-7:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can spend the evening painting a holiday scene, Dancing Trees, on canvas. Includes indoor and outdoor lighted gardens stroll and refreshments. All art supplies are provided. For more information or to RSVP (required), visit qcgardens.com/event-calendar.html#. $25.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Date Night: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can enjoy live music and seasonal cocktails at the cash bar. $8 adults, $6 adult members.
Multi-date events
The art of Anne McGehee Morris: Through November. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the collage artwork of Anne McGehee Morris. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye-witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Emily Newman and Randy Richmond: Through Dec. 6. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Arts presents this exhibit featuring drawings by Newman and photographs by Richmond. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Festival of Trees: Through Dec. 1. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 27 and 29 and 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 1. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (55 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.
Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Bishop Hill's Julmarknad (Christmas Market): Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30 and Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bishop Hill. Through Dec. 8. Attractions include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, cookie walk, a working model railroad, Christmas gifts for sale and more. On Friday, Nov. 29, participants also can help the Vasa National Archives create a paper mache snowman. Free with charge for some activities.
Turkey Toss 2019: Friday, Nov. 29, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through Dec. 1. Featuring a bags tournament with several skill levels of competition. All participants will receive a free tournament shirt. For more information, call 815-440-4096 or email robert.rutherford13@comcast.net. Proceeds will benefit Quad-City Animal Welfare. Prices vary.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! The Musical: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 8. $16 adults, $12 children 12 years and younger.