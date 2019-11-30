The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.

Festival of Trees: Through Dec. 1. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 27 and 29 and 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 1. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (55 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.

Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.