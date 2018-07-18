Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 18

Muscatine High School Class of 1948: The Muscatine High School Class of 1948 will meet for the regular monthly meeting 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Hy-Vee, 2400 2nd Ave.

Hayes Catholic and Muscatine High School Classes of 1960: Hayes Catholic and Muscatine High School Classes of 1960 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at El Allende, 1107 Grandview Ave., Muscatine. All class members, spouses, and friends are welcome.

Thursday, July 19

Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at A Guy and A Grill, Inc., 1033 Hershey Ave., Muscatine.

Monday, July 23

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, July 24