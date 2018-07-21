Community Calendar

Monday, July 23

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, July 24

Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adult GRTA membership, free for students.

Saturday, July 28

Coffee with the Mayor: Featuring a coffee with Mayor Diana Broderson at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Happy Joe's Pizza, 203 Lake Park Blvd., Muscatine. City of Muscatine residents will have a chance to talk with the Mayor and ask questions.

Monday, July 30