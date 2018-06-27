Community Calendar

Tuesday, July 3

Muscatine High School Class of 1963: The Muscatine High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Ave. All class members are invited.

Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adult GRTA membership, free for students.

Wednesday, July 4

Eliza Ladies Aid Fourth of July Breakfast: The Eliza Ladies Aid will hold this Fourth of July breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Eliza Community Center, 547 155th Ave., New Boston, Illinois. The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade rolls, toast, coffee, milk and juice. There also will be a bake sale. Donations accepted.

Friday, July 6