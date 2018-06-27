Community Calendar

Thursday, June 28
Muscatine Schools Board of Education Special Meeting: The Muscatine Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday, June 28, at the Administration Center, 2900 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine.
Friday, June 29
Amphibians Rock: Louisa County Conservation will rock into summer reading 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Keck Memorial Library, 119 N. 2nd St., Wapello. Participants can learn how "Amphibians Rock" while bringing to life a nature story and learning all about frogs, toads and salamanders. There also will be music made by amphibians, a story, craft and an activity. Free.
Taco and Sancho Dinner: VFW Post #1565 will be serving tacos and sanchos at the VFW located at 1415 Grandview Ave. in Muscatine. There also will be karaoke with Shorty's Entertainment 7-11 p.m. Open to the public.
Monday, July 2
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, July 3
Muscatine High School Class of 1963: The Muscatine High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Ave. All class members are invited.
Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adult GRTA membership, free for students.
Wednesday, July 4
Eliza Ladies Aid Fourth of July Breakfast: The Eliza Ladies Aid will hold this Fourth of July breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Eliza Community Center, 547 155th Ave., New Boston, Illinois. The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade rolls, toast, coffee, milk and juice. There also will be a bake sale. Donations accepted.
Friday, July 6
Campfire Cooking: Participants of all ages can enjoy an evening of cooking over a campfire 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Langwood Education Center. The event will use Dutch ovens and pie irons to make a variety of dinner and dessert recipes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register (required by 3 p.m. Friday, June 29), call 319-523-8381 or visit LouisaCountyConservation.org. Langwood Education Center is located three miles southeast of Grandview. Follow the directional signs near the intersection of Highways 61 and 92. $10 per person, free for youth younger than 8 years.
Monday, July 9
Small Standard Flower Show: On the Banks of the River: The Muscatine Garden Club will present this flower show 1-5:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the Riverview Center, 110 Harbor Drive, Muscatine. Entries will be received between 8-11:30 a.m. followed by judging. The show will be open for viewing by the public from 1-5:30 p.m.
Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.
Tuesday, July 10
Amphibians Rock: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Louisa County Conservation will rock into summer reading 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Letts Public Library, 125 E. Iowa St. Participants can learn how "Amphibians Rock" while bringing to life a nature story and learning all about frogs, toads and salamanders. There also will be music made by amphibians, a story, craft and an activity. Free.
Wednesday, July 11
Muscatine High School Class of 1947: The Muscatine High School Class of 1947 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Muscatine Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Ave. All members, spouses and friends are invited.
Friday, July 13
Amphibians Rock: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Louisa County Conservation will rock into summer reading 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Mellinger Memorial Library, 11 E. Division St., Morning Sun. Participants can learn how "Amphibians Rock" while bringing to life a nature story and learning all about frogs, toads and salamanders. There also will be music made by amphibians, a story, craft and an activity. Free.
Monday, July 16
Tuesday, July 17
Wednesday, July 18
The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Fruitland Community Center.