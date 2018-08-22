Community Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 22
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Garage Sale: First Christian Church of Muscatine PICKERS for C.R.O.P. will host this garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 23-24 at First Christian Church, 700 Kindler Ave. in Muscatine. The sale will feature small furniture, tools, toys, puzzles, small appliances, bedding, books, bikes, golf clubs, home decor, fish tanks, luggage and a wide variety of household goods. All proceeds will go to C.R.O.P. (Christian Rural Overseas Program). For more information, call 563-263-9250. Free.
Friday, Aug. 24
Garage Sale: First Christian Church of Muscatine PICKERS for C.R.O.P. will host this garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 23-24 at First Christian Church, 700 Kindler Ave. in Muscatine. The sale will feature small furniture, tools, toys, puzzles, small appliances, bedding, books, bikes, golf clubs, home decor, fish tanks, luggage and a wide variety of household goods. All proceeds will go to C.R.O.P. (Christian Rural Overseas Program). For more information, call 563-263-9250. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Coffee with the Mayor: Featuring a coffee with Mayor Diana Broderson at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Happy Joe's Pizza, 203 Lake Park Blvd., Muscatine. City of Muscatine residents will have a chance to talk with the Mayor and ask questions.
Monday, Aug. 27
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 8
4th annual Sweet Rides for Charity Car and Bike Show: Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, Cedar Rapids. This ride and bike show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, Cedar Rapids. There also will be a live auction and 50/50 and prize raffles. For more information or to register, email Missy.Hinrichsen@adm.com or call 319-398-0795. $15 registration fee per vehicle, free for spectators. Missy Hinrichsen, Missy.Hinrichsen@adm.com, 319-398-0795. https://www.facebook.com/sweetridescharity/.
Monday, Sept. 10
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Muscatine Class of 1958 60th Class Reunion: The Muscatine Class of 1958 will hold its 60th Class Reunion on Satrday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, at Geneva Country Club, 3100 Bidwell Road in Muscatine. Saturday evening's activities will begin with a social hour from 5:30 p.m. follwed by a buffet beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday there will be a brunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to make reservations, call Nancy Figg Shoppa at 563-263-3016 or by email at nks@hotmail.com.