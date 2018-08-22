Community Calendar

Saturday, Aug. 25

Coffee with the Mayor: Featuring a coffee with Mayor Diana Broderson at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Happy Joe's Pizza, 203 Lake Park Blvd., Muscatine. City of Muscatine residents will have a chance to talk with the Mayor and ask questions.

Monday, Aug. 27

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

Wednesday, Sept. 5