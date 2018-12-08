Community Calendar

Monday, Dec. 10

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

"Liberia - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow." The Rev. Yenner Wuanti, Pastor of African Nations, Calvary Church, will present “Liberia – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Muscatine Community College. Muscatine is host to hundreds of Liberian refugees. Wuanti currently ministers at Calvary Church as the pastor of African Nations. He and his family escaped from war-torn Liberia. He ministers to other survivors and their families in Muscatine.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. The event is free.