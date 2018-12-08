Community Calendar

Monday, Dec. 10
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
"Liberia - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow." The Rev. Yenner Wuanti, Pastor of African Nations, Calvary Church, will present “Liberia – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Muscatine Community College. Muscatine is host to hundreds of Liberian refugees. Wuanti currently ministers at Calvary Church as the pastor of African Nations. He and his family escaped from war-torn Liberia. He ministers to other survivors and their families in Muscatine.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. The event is free.
Muscatine High School Class of 1968 Luncheon: The Class of 1968 luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Boonies on the Avenue. All classmates and their spouses are welcome. Go to Facebook Muscatine Class of 1968 for more info. The restaurant gives $2 off each meal for class luncheons.
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. The even is free.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Farmers Diner, 2300 Park Ave., Muscatine.
Dec. 14
Annual Pearl City Outreach Christmas dinner and party: The annual Pearl City Outreach Christmas dinner and party will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Pearl City Outreach, 513 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. On the menu will be turkey, ham, potatoes and gravy, dressing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more. Free entertainment will be provided by various volunteers of the Muscatine community. Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by. Each child will receive a gift, a stuffed animal and a bag of goodies. For more information, contact Pearl City Outreach, 563-264-5430.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Writers on the Avenue Open Mic: Writers on the Avenue will host an open mic from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut St., Muscatine. Writers and artists of all sorts may bring a short work to share and enjoy food and festivities with local writers. Free.
