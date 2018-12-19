Community Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

Monday, Dec. 24

50th Memorial Anniversary for CMSGT Charles Douglas King: The 50th Memorial Anniversary for CMSGT Charles Douglas King will take place at sunset (5 p.m.) on Monday, Dec. 24, at 3 Wilson Drive in Muscatine. Councilman Kelcey Brackett will speak and the light display will come on at dusk.

Wednesday, Dec. 26