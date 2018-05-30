Community Calendar

Monday, June 4
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Saturday, June 9
Open House 80th Birthday Celebration for Ellie Sywassink: There will be a 80th birthday celebration for Ellie Sywassink 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in the Fellowship Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church located at 400 Iowa Ave. in Muscatine. No gifts please.
Monday, June 11
Rockridge School Board meeting: The Rockridge School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Rockridge High School, 14110 134th Ave. W, Taylor Ridge, Illinois.
Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.
Saturday, June 16
Health and Safety Day: UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine will partner with Muscatine County EMS to host this event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 3300 N. Highway 61, Muscatine. Health care, wellness and emergency medical service organizations will be providing screenings, demonstrations and information. Free.
Monday, June 18
Wednesday, June 20
The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 at the Fruitland Community Center.
Friday, June 22
Muscatine High School Class of 1993 25th Reunion: Muscatine High School Class of 1993 will celebrate its 25th Class Reunion on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23. Friday there will be a Meet at the Brew beginning at 6 p.m. There will be no cover charge if arriving prior to 9 p.m. Saturday will feature a Muscatine High School tour from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by a Family Picnic with swimming at Deep Lakes Park from noon to 4 p.m. The evening activities will run from 6-11 p.m. and include dinner, trivia and a deejay upstairs at Boonies. Dinner registration and payment must be received by Saturday, June 16. For more information or to register, contact Shannon (Eaton) Lewis at 563-260-3353 or Rachel (Schoepf) Roeth at rachelroeth@gmail.com or visit the class site by searching "Muscatine Class of 1993." $25 per person.
Monday, June 25
