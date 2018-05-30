Community Calendar

Saturday, June 16

Monday, June 18

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com .

Friday, June 22

Muscatine High School Class of 1993 25th Reunion: Muscatine High School Class of 1993 will celebrate its 25th Class Reunion on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23. Friday there will be a Meet at the Brew beginning at 6 p.m. There will be no cover charge if arriving prior to 9 p.m. Saturday will feature a Muscatine High School tour from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by a Family Picnic with swimming at Deep Lakes Park from noon to 4 p.m. The evening activities will run from 6-11 p.m. and include dinner, trivia and a deejay upstairs at Boonies. Dinner registration and payment must be received by Saturday, June 16. For more information or to register, contact Shannon (Eaton) Lewis at 563-260-3353 or Rachel (Schoepf) Roeth at rachelroeth@gmail.com or visit the class site by searching "Muscatine Class of 1993." $25 per person.