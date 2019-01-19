Community Calendar

Today
Muscatine County Genealogical Society: The Muscatine County Genealogical Society will meet 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isset Ave. The group meets the third Saturday of each month. Free.
Monday
Chili and Soup Supper: There will be a chili and soup supper 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Cedar Valley Church located at 1791 155th St. (F70), just south of West Liberty. Entertainment will be provided by local Gospel singer Mike Phillips. A free-will offering to benefit Milestones Area Agency on Aging will be collected. Donations of other items for the agency such as paper products, dish towels, bath towels and cleaning products also will be accepted.
Tuesday
Fruitland Community Blood Drive: Fruitland Community will host a blood drive 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Fellowship Hall, 2598 Steward Road, Muscatine. For more information or to donate, call Maggie Curry at 563-264-0915.
League of Women Voters of Muscatine County speaker: Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. The League of Women Voters of Muscatine County will host speaker, Jon Koch, director of Muscatine's Water and Resource Recovery Facility at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. The public is welcome. Free.
Wednesday
Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.
Muscatine High School Class of 1962: The Muscatine High School Class of 1962 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, for lunch at Guadalajara, 208 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. All classmates and guests are welcome.
Andalusia Community Blood Drive: Andalusia Community will host a blood drive 3:15-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. The MVRBC Donor Bus will be at Midwest Bank, 601 8th St. E, Andalusia. For more information or to donate, call Kelley Jackson at 309-798-2800.
Monday, Jan. 28
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Monday, Feb. 4
Monday, Feb. 11
Saturday, Feb. 16
