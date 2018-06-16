Community Calendar

Monday, June 18
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, June 19
Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adults' GRTA membership, free for students.
Wednesday, June 20
Muscatine High School Class of 1948: The Muscatine High School Class of 1947 will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, at McDonald's, 2520 Park Ave.
Thursday, June 21
Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Cheri Top Drive-In, 1701 Grandview Ave.
Friday, June 22
Muscatine High School Class of 1993 25th Reunion: 6 p.m., Muscatine High School Class of 1993 will celebrate its 25th Class Reunion on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23. Friday there will be a Meet at the Brew beginning at 6 p.m. There will be no cover charge if arriving prior to 9 p.m. Saturday will feature a Muscatine High School tour from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by a Family Picnic with swimming at Deep Lakes Park from noon to 4 p.m. The evening activities will run from 6-11 p.m. and include dinner, trivia and a deejay upstairs at Boonies. Dinner registration and payment must be received by Saturday, June 16. For more information or to register, contact Shannon (Eaton) Lewis at 563-260-3353 or Rachel (Schoepf) Roeth at rachelroeth@gmail.com or visit the class site by searching "Muscatine Class of 1993." $25 per person.
VFW Post 1565, Muscatine, dinner: The VFW Post 1565, Muscatine, 1451 Grandview Ave., will serve pulled pork or "VFW rites" dinners beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Cost is $6 per plate. The music of Buddy Olson will start at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and there is no cover charge.
Sunday, Jun. 24
60th annual Bermel Family Reunion: The 60th Annual Bermel Family Reunion will take place on Sunday, June 24 at Shelter #2, Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St. in Muscatine. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. Please bring a dish to share, table service and drinks.
Retirement Celebration for Pastor Bruce Ursin: A retirement celebration will be held for Pastor Bruce Ursin 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave. in Muscatine. There will be a program at 2:30 p.m. No gifts please, cards can be sent to the church address.
Monday, June 25
Tuesday, June 26
Monday, July 2
Tuesday, July 3
Monday, July 9
Tuesday, July 10
Wednesday, July 11
Muscatine High School Class of 1947: The Muscatine High School Class of 1947 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Muscatine Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Ave. All members, spouses and friends are invited.
Monday, July 16
