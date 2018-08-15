Community Calendar

Friday, Aug. 17

American Legion Family Dinner: American Legion Post 27 will host a family dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. There will be grilled hamburgers or brats with all the trimmings, baked beans, corn on the cob, watermelon, cantaloupe and iced tea or lemonade. Carry out will be available. $7, $3 additional sandwiches.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night: The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will host this trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St. There will be mulligans for $1 as well as giveaways throughout the evening and a live auction of donated baskets. The three top-scoring tables will win prizes as participants compete for the Maestro of Banalita (Master of Trivia). Popcorn and candy will be present at each table with participants bringing additional snacks to share. Drinks will be available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-263-7335 or email romfam4@gmail.com. $200 table of eight, $25 per person.