Community Calendar

Friday, Aug. 17
American Legion Family Dinner: American Legion Post 27 will host a family dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. There will be grilled hamburgers or brats with all the trimmings, baked beans, corn on the cob, watermelon, cantaloupe and iced tea or lemonade. Carry out will be available. $7, $3 additional sandwiches.
Kid's Watermelon Stampede: The Kid's Watermelon Stampede will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Muscatine High School track. For more information, call Dell Wagner at 563-299-3309.
Saturday, Aug. 18
41st Watermelon Stampede: The 41st Watermelon Stampede 5K and 10K will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in downtown Muscatine. For more information, call Dell Wagner at 563-299-3309.
Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night: The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will host this trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St. There will be mulligans for $1 as well as giveaways throughout the evening and a live auction of donated baskets. The three top-scoring tables will win prizes as participants compete for the Maestro of Banalita (Master of Trivia). Popcorn and candy will be present at each table with participants bringing additional snacks to share. Drinks will be available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-263-7335 or email romfam4@gmail.com. $200 table of eight, $25 per person.
Monday, Aug. 20
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adult GRTA membership, free for students.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Coffee with the Mayor: Featuring a coffee with Mayor Diana Broderson at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Happy Joe’s Pizza, 203 Lake Park Blvd., Muscatine. City of Muscatine residents will have a chance to talk with the mayor and ask questions.
Saturday, Sept. 8
4th annual Sweet Rides for Charity Car and Bike Show: This ride and bike show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, Cedar Rapids. There also will be a live auction and 50/50 and prize raffles. For more information or to register, email Missy.Hinrichsen@adm.com or call 319-398-0795. $15 registration fee per vehicle, free for spectators.