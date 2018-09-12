Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Muscatine High School Class of 1968 Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1968 will hold a luncheon for all classmates and spouses at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Boonies on the Avenue, 214 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. For more information, visit the Facebook page. Boonies will offer $2 off each meal for class luncheons.

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Muscatine County Parkinson's Support Group: The Muscatine County Parkinsons Support Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave. Social time will be 3:30-4 p.m. Anyone whose life is affected by Parkinson's is welcome to join us as we begin our new program year. The group will meet the second Thursday of each month September through May. For more information, call Karen or John Schaub 563-263-1866 or Pat or Wayne Corriell 319-321-6311. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 15