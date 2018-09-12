Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 12
Muscatine High School Class of 1968 Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1968 will hold a luncheon for all classmates and spouses at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Boonies on the Avenue, 214 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. For more information, visit the Facebook page. Boonies will offer $2 off each meal for class luncheons.
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Muscatine County Parkinson's Support Group: The Muscatine County Parkinsons Support Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave. Social time will be 3:30-4 p.m. Anyone whose life is affected by Parkinson's is welcome to join us as we begin our new program year. The group will meet the second Thursday of each month September through May. For more information, call Karen or John Schaub 563-263-1866 or Pat or Wayne Corriell 319-321-6311. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 15
The Island Clothing Closet: The Island Clothing Closet, 136 North St., Fruitland, will be open 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. This is an ongoing monthly outreach program that is open to the public. All items are free. For more information, call 563-299-0654.
Muscatine Class of 1958 60th Class Reunion: The Muscatine Class of 1958 will hold its 60th Class Reunion on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, at Geneva Country Club, 3100 Bidwell Road in Muscatine. Saturday evening's activities will begin with a social hour from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by a buffet beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday there will be a brunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to make reservations, contact Nancy Figg Shoppa at 563-263-3016 or nks@hotmail.com or Judy Freese Seiler at 563-263-4561.
Monday, Sept. 17
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Thursday, Sept. 20
Muscatine Area Retired School Personnel Association (M.A.R.S.P.A.) Meeting: M.A.R.S.P.A. will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in Room 301, Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. M.A.R.S.P.A. meets every third Thursday during the months of September, October, November, April, May and June. Each meeting includes a topical presentation and catered lunch. The meetings are for all retired area school personnel including teachers, aides, secretaries, custodial staff, transportation and food service. For more information or to make a reservation,email cdoldfield@machlink.com, cameister@machlink.com,mickitripp@gmail.com or linda.shay@mcsdonline.org.
Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Redberry Cafe, 710 Grandview Ave., Muscatine.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Muscatine Class of 1948 annual Reunion: The Muscatine Hiogh School Class of 1948 will host this annual reunion with lunch at noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at Pizza Ranch, 106 Ford Ave., Muscatine. No reservation necessary. Please send notes about significant life events from the past year to Barb Brown, 1111 Woodbine Circle E, Galesburg, IL 61404. Due to the reunion there will not be a group get-together on Wednesday, Sept. 19. The only cost will be the price of the meal.