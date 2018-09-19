Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 19

The Muscatine High School Class of 1960: The Muscatine High School Class of 1960 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Muscatine Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Ave. All class members, spouses, and friends are welcome.

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Muscatine Area Retired School Personnel Association (M.A.R.S.P.A.) Meeting: M.A.R.S.P.A. will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in Room 301, Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. M.A.R.S.P.A. meets every third Thursday during the months of September, October, November, April, May and June. Each meeting includes a topical presentation and catered lunch. The meetings are for all retired area school personnel including teachers, aides, secretaries, custodial staff, transportation and food service. For more information or to make a reservation,email cdoldfield@machlink.com, cameister@machlink.com,mickitripp@gmail.com or linda.shay@mcsdonline.org.

Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Redberry Cafe, 710 Grandview Ave., Muscatine.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Muscatine Class of 1948 annual Reunion: The Muscatine High School Class of 1948 will host this annual reunion with lunch at noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at Pizza Ranch, 106 Ford Ave., Muscatine. No reservation necessary. Please send notes about significant life events from the past year to Barb Brown, 1111 Woodbine Circle E, Galesburg, IL 61404. Due to the reunion there will not be a group get-together on Wednesday, Sept. 19. The only cost will be the price of the meal.

Sunday, Sept. 23

Sheltered Reality Drum Group: Sheltered Reality Drum Group will lead worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Cedar Valley Church located on F-70 south of West Liberty, Iowa. A lunch will be served after the service. For more information, call 563-320-0501. The public is welcome. Free-will offering.

Neipert Family Reunion: The Neipert family reunion will be held beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the home of Mike and Susan Norton, 2989 110th St., Wilton. Please bring a dish to share.

Monday, Sept. 24

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Alzheimer's Community Education Classes: The Alzheimer's Association will offer two free educational classes about Alzheimer's and related diseases on Tuesday, Sept. 25, in Room 202 of the Loper Library at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St.The first class from 3-4:30 p.m. will cover a basic overview of how Alzheimer's compares with normal aging and other forms of dementia. Topics will include recognizing the warning signs of Alzheimer's, how the disease and other forms of dementia are diagnosed and treated, what to do if you see the signs and what to expect if the disease is diagnosed.The second class from 4:30-6 p.m. will address the types of challenging behaviors often associated with Alzheimer's and related diseases and suggest practical tips and tools for understanding why these behaviors emerge and how to to respond to them. Both classes will be facilitated by Jerry Schroeder, senior program specialist with the Alzheimer's Association, and are suitable for professional, family and personal caregivers. Participants can attend one or both classes. For more information or to register (required), call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/iowa. Free.

Wednesday, Sep. 26

Galkin Music Team: Galkin Music Team will present this Irish music concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, outside on the riverfront at the Pearl City Station, Harbor Drive, Muscatine. The Galkin team is known for adaptations of Irish favorites as well as a fresh style of modern worship music. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Muscatine Toastmaster's Club 685 Open House: Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. Muscatine Club 685 of Toastmasters will host this open house beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. Participants can meet members and hear special guest speaker, Betty Long, Davenport, talk about the importance of finding your voice and developing your speaking skills for life. Long will speak as part of a regular meeting. Free.