Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Viola's Toyz 4 Kidz annual Toy Party: Viola's Toyz 4 Kidz annual Toy Party fundraiser will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Boonie's on the Avenue, 214 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. Participants are asked to bring or donate a new toy or bike to support Muscatine's Salvation Army Toy Drive. For more information or to donate, call 563-554-0967.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0