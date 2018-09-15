Community Calendar

Alzheimer's Community Education Classes: The Alzheimer's Association will offer two free educational classes about Alzheimer's and related diseases on Tuesday, Sept. 25, in Room 202 of the Loper Library at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St.The first class from 3-4:30 p.m. will cover a basic overview of how Alzheimer's compares with normal aging and other forms of dementia. Topics will include recognizing the warning signs of Alzheimer's, how the disease and other forms of dementia are diagnosed and treated, what to do if you see the signs and what to expect if the disease is diagnosed.The second class from 4:30-6 p.m. will address the types of challenging behaviors often associated with Alzheimer's and related diseases and suggest practical tips and tools for understanding why these behaviors emerge and how to to respond to them. Both classes will be facilitated by Jerry Schroeder, senior program specialist with the Alzheimer's Association, and are suitable for professional, family and personal caregivers. Participants can attend one or both classes. For more information or to register (required), call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/iowa. Free.