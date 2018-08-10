Eldridge hosts free summer concert

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Eldridge will continue its Free Summer Concert Series with a performance by Coupe De Ville on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The concert will be from 7-9 p.m. in downtown Eldridge along 2nd Street. The event is free with food and beverages available for purchase and a free bounce house for the kids.

Nikki Dillon, executive director of Eldridge North Scott Chamber, said the event is sponsored by Wendy Henzen of American Family Insurance along with the chamber, Al and Gerry's Tap, Maloney's Pub and Mike's Floorpro.

The next concert will be Sept. 19 with the local band Blackout. The main sponsor of that event will be Central Scott Telephone.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

--Times staff

