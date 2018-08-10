 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldridge hosts free summer concert
0 comments

Eldridge hosts free summer concert

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Eldridge will continue its Free Summer Concert Series with a performance by Coupe De Ville on Wednesday, Aug. 15. 

The concert will be from 7-9 p.m. in downtown Eldridge along 2nd Street. The event is free with food and beverages available for purchase and a free bounce house for the kids. 

Nikki Dillon, executive director of Eldridge North Scott Chamber, said the event is sponsored by Wendy Henzen of American Family Insurance along with the chamber, Al and Gerry's Tap, Maloney's Pub and Mike's Floorpro.

The next concert will be Sept. 19 with the local band Blackout. The main sponsor of that event will be Central Scott Telephone. 

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. 

--Times staff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News