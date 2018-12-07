Voters in the Iowa Quad-Cities will weigh in on two major school ballot measures Tuesday. No matter the outcomes, they are sure to shape the future of education in Bettendorf and Iowa.
Bettendorf School District is pursuing a General Obligations Bond that is set to go toward athletic facilities, “classroom modernizations” and new classroom space, while Davenport Community School District is pursuing a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) that, if it were to fail, would put the district’s already strained general fund in even more of a bind.
So what's in each of the proposals, and what can taxpayers expect once the votes are tallied? Here's everything you need to know for the Bettendorf and Davenpot special school elections Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.