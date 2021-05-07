Has the pandemic given you a little cabin fever? Head over to J&J Camper Sales in East Moline.

Employees at J&J treat their customers like friends. Their dedicated, knowledgeable sales and service staff will make you feel at home.

With their experienced staff, they feel that they can meet and exceed any of your camping needs. They are dedicated to working for you to get the best possible RV to suit your needs.

They offer honest pricing, fair financing and quality service. Simply put, their goal is to make your purchase exciting, camping fun and your total experience enjoyable.

The company was founded in 1964 by John Pershy. Originally located in Carbon Cliff, J&J moved to its present location on a 5-acre lot near Illinois Route 5 and Barstow Road in 1970.

John’s son Ron Pershy has operated J&J since 1988, expanding the location to 8 acres. They now have an extensive parts store, seven service bays, a secure storage lot, consignment lot and a comfortable sales office.

The business has won the Quad-City Times Readers Choice Awards five of the last six years in the recreational vehicle category.

J&J Camper Sales is conveniently located off of Interstate 80 in East Moline. Take exit 4A off Interstate 80 for three miles or take exit 4B off Interstate 74 for eight miles.

The shop is only 10 miles from the Quad Cities International Airport.

Come and hop on one of their golf carts or just take a walk through their sales lot.

J&J is five miles of four major campgrounds in the Quad Cities. Your camping adventure could begin as soon as you leave their lot.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

