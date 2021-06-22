Quad-City Bank & Trust came through for bar owner Steve Vance during the COVID pandemic.

“If it weren’t for Quad-City Bank & Trust, I would not have survived,” said Vance, owner of Steve’s Belgrade in Moline.

For Vance, it was the personal touch that made the biggest impression. He’s especially grateful to Kyle Gott, the bank’s VP, private banking officer.

“I called Kyle on his direct number,” Vance said. “I didn’t have to go through a toll-free number. Kyle went above and beyond. I was talking to him at 8 o’clock one night. He kept me on till we completed the loan. That was huge.”

The bank helped secure the Belgrade with payroll protection program, or PPP, funds last year. PPP was federal funding handed down to businesses to help them financially during the pandemic.

Vance said the bank also helped him secure a deferment on his business and home mortgages during the pandemic.

“I called Kyle, and he said, ‘let me get to work on it and get back to you.’ That was all it took,” Vance said. “I can’t say enough positive things about the bank and especially about Kyle.”

The Belgrade has been in business for more than 50 years, and Vance has owned it since August 2006. The Rock Island native previously owned another bar, the Speakeasy, and sold it before buying the Belgrade.

Then along came the pandemic early in 2020, and business for the local restaurant and bar industry was nearly wiped out for several months as doors were ordered to close. State officials required the closures over concerns about social distancing as the contagious virus spread via air droplets. Some establishments could not weather the storm and closed permanently.

Vance said his bar was ordered to shut down two times for more than half the year.

“Business here is 25 percent, maybe a third at best, of what it was prior to COVID,” he said.

Similar numbers are echoed at bars elsewhere in the Quad-Cities, he said. And unless customers come back out again, there remain difficult days ahead for the industry.

“People really aren’t just coming out yet,” Vance said.

His hours of operation have returned to their normal 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. schedule. He’s been working to reopen his kitchen and hire enough staff to fill shifts.

Hiring people has proven more difficult than he anticipated. Currently, he has a “skeleton crew” of six employees, but a full staff would be 12 to 15 people.

“The ones I have are great,” he said. “I’m very satisfied with my current staff. They go above and beyond, and they take extra hours.”

Another concern is over the price of food. “The cost of food is through the roof right now,” he said. “I priced out chicken wings. There are going to be a lot of problems over the next couple of years.”

Vance believes it will be a long time before restaurants and bars recover.

“The impact of COVID on restaurants and bars was huge,” he said. “It shut us down. I know a couple that closed because of it. With a lot of loans to pay back, on top of loans for bills, some owners just closed their doors and walked away. The restaurant and bar industry was hit harder than any other industry in the country.”

What would help is people showing up, he said.

“Getting back to life, back to the way things were before the pandemic,” Vance said. “It would be great if things got back to normal. People changed their patterns. Some may decide not to go back into bars.”

Vance said the Belgrade isn’t going anywhere.

“This is my business,” he added. “I’m in it for the long haul.”

