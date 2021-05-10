Total Solutions Inc. sees an opportunity as businesses emerge from under COVID-19’s giant shadow.

As new hiring ramps up throughout the Quad-Cities, Total Solutions’ President Melissa Pepper sees her company’s services becoming even more valuable.

“What’s really been encouraging the last couple of months is an increase in employers hiring, which we did not see last year,” Pepper said. “They’re going to need HR services, and they are looking to us to help them grow.”

Total Solutions, founded in 2015 by Aaron Tennant, provides a wide range of outsourced services including human resources, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, information technology and marketing for companies of all sizes.

Its mission is to offer these services to clients so that the clients can get back to why they started their own businesses in the first place. Ranging from well-established to brand new, clients include those in the food and beverage industry, manufacturing, small and family-owned businesses, and many others.

Pepper said she loves helping a startup get properly underway.

“We’ll help get things like their payroll and bookkeeping set up correctly and we’ll assist you along the way as you uncover new questions,” she said. “There’s a lot of new energy around a startup, and we’re there rooting for their success.”

Total Solutions is also experiencing its own growth. In the past year it hired three new accountants to meet the demand for those services.

“That tells me business owners are hungry to take that off their plate, because they have other things going on,” Pepper said. “They’re growing their businesses and don’t want to be tied to administrative tasks.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had a crippling effect, especially on the food and beverage industry.

“Bars and restaurants are a large client base for us,” Pepper said. “They were forced to shut down. That affected us financially, because we didn’t want to make our clients pay for services if they are hurting financially.”

Companies were forced to cut back on their need for marketing. Accounting, however, remained strong.

“With everything so tight, they were watching their books closer than ever,” Pepper said.

A new service emerged from the pandemic – PPP, or paycheck protection program, consultant. PPP is a federal loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll.

“We helped businesses secure critical funding thorough the Paycheck Protection Program so they could continue operating and paying their employees,” Pepper said.

She said she had an expert on hand to coach companies on how to acquire the federal loan, which was seen as a critical lifeline for many companies.

“The pandemic affected us too,” she said. “It made us stronger. Day to day, we were learning and growing, and we were really able to be a partner to our clients.”

With the explosion of Zoom and other virtual meeting platforms under the pandemic, Total Solutions like a lot of professionals quickly embraced a tech savvier way to do business.

“Adapting to new meeting rhythms helped my team develop some new skills,” Pepper said.

Well into 2021, with the job market thriving as much as it is, Pepper believes hiring will remain strong through the summer and into fall.

“We’ve never seen as much hiring as we’re seeing now,” she said, adding she anticipates a renewed need for marketing and social media services so companies can get the word out about new openings and finding qualified candidates.

“At any one time there might be upward of 40 positions we are helping clients fill,” she said. “Market employer hiring confidence feels strong to me.”

Pepper, who was promoted to the role of president in early 2019, said the culture in her office is one of collaboration.

“What’s really fun about us is we’re not just a payroll provider,” she said. “Our teams really work nicely together. What makes us different is we have the marketing person sitting right next to the HR person, and they’re collaborating. Or we have the accounting people and marketers getting together. Whatever we do, the solutions are always tailored to meet the client’s needs.”

One of the challenges employers are facing now is in trying to calm anxiety among the workforce about navigating business in a post-COVID climate.

“Many feel nervous getting back to business,” Pepper said. “Employers have to work with employees in a way that works for everyone, because ultimately their mission is how best to serve their customers. Employees need to feel safe, supported, and heard.”

“The employers are ready; they’re back to business,” she continued. “The vision they have as business leaders needs to get to the employees, so they don’t feel like they’re being dragged along but marching forward. That’s not always easy.”

Total Solutions was named 2020 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Business of the Year for the region.

When you call Total Solutions to inquire about their services, a real person answers the phone.

“We provide services for that busy business person so that they can get back to doing what they do best, growing their vision,” Pepper said.

