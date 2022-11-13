Bettendorf Living: Engaging a Community: Catching up with Angie Sharp

The city of Bettendorf turns 120 years old in 2023. Its rapid transformation is a complex, compelling narrative that Community Engagement Manager Angie Sharp and her team are developing new ways to tell.

When founders William and Joseph Bettendorf moved their iron wagon business to the area at the beginning of the 20th century, a mere 440 citizens called the city home, which was then named Gilbert before they voted for the name change in 1903. The population has since grown to nearly 40,000 people.

A growing city has growing needs, and as technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Sharp is tasked with finding and utilizing new tools to keep the Bettendorf community connected and informed. Sharp started the brand new position in June, and has since been building the communications framework within the Bettendorf city government to enable channels of communication between city workers and citizens.

As she moves forward in her role, Sharp is hoping to tell the world of the story of Bettendorf, both of the past and future, and to ensure citizens are fully aware of events happening in their city and how their tax dollars are being used.

For the Love of Cities

After Angie and her communications team attended a conference held in Portland, Oregon this fall, she returned with a framework that coincided with the purpose of her position

“We took one session called ‘For the Love of Cities.’ It basically talked about how to love your city and where you live, and how to really show that off to the other people who live there, too,” Sharp explained.

The session leaders taught conference attendees that building a great place means ensuring a city is five things: functional, safe, comfortable, connected and fun.

“We want to make sure we remind everyone that Bettendorf is a functional and safe place to be, but it’s also a fun place, and you can feel connected and comfortable here,” Sharp said.

Sharp sees her place as a communication facilitator as integral to place-making. She’s had the opportunity to establish a monthly communications committee meeting that enhances understanding of operations across city departments.

“Collaboration is key when it comes to making sure your city is successful and a great place to live, work, and play,” Sharp said.

Her team focuses on not only getting information to the citizens, but getting the important information to as many people as possible through as many channels as possible, as well as ensuring those citizens are able to communicate back to their government.

“When you have an engaged community, you have a community that cares about one another, and you have a community that takes care of one another,” Sharp said.

Functional and Connected

Social media continues to be an effective tool for organizations and businesses to disseminate information, but the fact remains that it’s not accessible to every person. While she lauds the effective tactics of using the Quad-City Times or stuffed fliers in utility bills, she’s always searching for more ways to reach every person in Bettendorf.

“We’re really trying to make sure that we are reaching citizens in more than just one way,” said Sharp.

One of those tools is Alert Iowa, an alert system provided by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. Residents can subscribe to Alert Iowa to receive phone calls, emails, or texts about important alerts such as severe weather warnings. The city of Bettendorf has partnered with the agency to create their own alert lists for things such as road construction, city events, and community developments.

Recently, the team purchased a drone with plans to expand their creative video capabilities. Sharp wants the residents to also have a hand in forming these modes of communication along with her team.

“We want to hear how we can connect with you and better engage and make sure that if you want to be engaged, we’re getting that information to you,” she said. “We’re making sure that we’re meeting people where they’re at.”

Safe, Comfortable, and Fun

Population growth and an expanded tax base has allowed the city of Bettendorf to continuously grow and improve their municipal services. Parks and recreation maintains over 650 acres of park and recreation trail; public works ensures garbage is picked up seamlessly throughout the expanding residential areas; economic development welcomes new businesses and encourages revitalization throughout the community.

While the grind of government work carries on, Sharp wants the community to know of the fun events the city has planned as well.

Frozen Landing

Frozen Landing, Bettendorf’s outdoor family ice rink, is scheduled to open on November 25th, 2022. The ice rink offers skating for all ages throughout the winter months. Skating lessons are offered for both kids and adults. Skate rentals are available.

‘Tis the Season

On December 4th, Quad-City seniors are invited to the Waterfront Convention Center for a holiday celebration. Seniors can enjoy music and dancing from local talent and refreshments served by Bettendorf City Council and city staff. Attendees are asked to register for the free event.

The Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library

Sharp recommends residents check out events held at at the Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library as they look to get out of the cold this winter season. Families with young children can attend preschool story time throughout the week or attend a STEAM workshop at the Creation Studio. The Imagination Studio at the Family Museum will keep children of all ages busy for hours.

City Citizen Academy

Bettendorf citizens can get a glimpse into the city’s operations through an 8-week crash course. Bettendorf 101: Citizen Academy explores how each city department functions. Participants are able to visit different city sites, such as the waste water plant and recycling center. A “graduation” celebration will take place at the end of the course. The course is free, and participants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Bettendorf.

For more Bettendorf events, check out the city calendar at Bettendorf.org or the community calendar at bettevents.org.