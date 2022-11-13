Bettendorf Living: Living Their Best Lives in Bettendorf

With age comes wisdom, experience, patience…and the reward of finally being able to relax and enjoy retirement.

Bettendorf senior living facilities are making sure area seniors are able to do just that.

The population of older Americans continues to grow every year; nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be 65 or older by 2060, according the U.S. Census Bureau. Almost 32% of the Quad-Cities population is older than 55.

Quality senior living facilities are imperative to ensure the older population is not only safe and well-cared for, but also able to find joy and fulfillment.

Several Bettendorf senior living establishments are investing into the area's senior population. Two of these facilities—The Summit of Bettendorf and the Suites of Bettendorf—with their state-of-the-art facilities, prioritize connection and community amongst their residents to ensure they can make the most of their golden years.

Blue Zones

Society has long grappled with the question: how do we live a long and healthy life?

We're getting closer to answering that question.

Researchers have pinpointed five communities around the world where large groups of people with similar lifestyles are living longer than average. These places are referred to as “Blue Zones.” Author and researcher Dan Buettner then deduced nine principles shared by these communities that contribute to living longer.

“We borrowed four of his nine principles, and we call them our ‘Core Four’. They are: move naturally, eat wisely, be connected, and the right outlook,” said Summit of Bettendorf Sales Director Erica Schroeder-Cerda.

While The Summit may be the one who strategically incorporates Buettner’s principles in their operations, both senior living facilities maintain innovative recreational and social activities for their residents in an effort keep them moving, connected, and excited about life.

Health and Movement

As we age, our bodies lose muscle mass and bone density, making physical activities exceedingly difficult. Our instincts may tell us to avoid strenuous activity, but in reality, we transition to an exercise regimen that puts less stress on the body.

Residents at the Summit have the privilege of access to an in-house golf simulator, so they can relax and socialize while still getting movement in. Groups will gather to hit some golf balls, share some drinks, and enjoy each other’s company within the safe confines of their home.

“This is a very active senior community. The golf is so popular,” said Schroeder-Cerda. “It’s so cool to see snow on the ground or it’s raining, and they’re able to golf.”

The Summit also offers Rock Steady classes, which utilizes specific boxing techniques to fight the progression of Parkinson’s disease, along with an array of fitness classes at different levels of skill.

As we age, travelling outside of the home to complete errands and maintain a functional household can prove to be a challenge. Residents at The Suites have established a rideshare program so they can assist each other in getting to their destinations safely and with dignity.

“They placed a sign-up sheet in the mailroom that says which resident will be able to take you to a specific area,” said the Suites Sales Associate Sheri Winter. “So if you or your spouse are unable to drive somewhere, the community will take you there. You don’t have to pay somebody to come pick you up.”

The Suites of Bettendorf is established as a cooperative, meaning you own a share of the building when you purchase your unit. Residents elect a board of directors made up exclusively of other residents, so every decision is made by the community from building upgrades to planned events.

“There’s no outside entity coming in and telling you what you need to do or when you need to do it,” said Winter. “A lot of times, for seniors to leave their home, they’re giving up a lot of power. Here, you have say in the running of the whole place. It’s really important to some people to be involved in that decision making.”

The support and teamwork of their community is something the seniors’ at both the Suites and the Summit point to as the defining feature that sets them apart from other senior living facilities. Connecting with others in the same stage of life gives them a sense of joy, comfort, and purpose they may not find elsewhere.

Connecting with a Positive Outlook

“People tend to view senior living overall as some place to move into because you have to versus something you move into because you get to, and you can. Aging does not have to be something to fear or shy away from,” Schroeder-Cerda explained.

Two residents of the Suites, Pat and Carol, certainly haven’t shied away from the opportunities given to them. They say the building’s social committee makes sure they’re never bored.

“They have a lot of ingenuity with the stuff they come up with,” said Carol.

With so many opportunities to meet new friends and try new things, the seniors are able to find joy in every moment with each other.

“We have fun and laugh. We even have a giggle hour. At 4 o’clock, we get together in the lobby. Whoever wants to come can come, and we sit around and we laugh a lot. We call it the giggle hour,” Carol added.

Gathering in a common area remains a crucial part of community bonding, no matter the age. The Suites also has a “Great Room,” set up with a bar, kitchen, huge television, and large tables for dining. Residents hold tailgates there during football season, and recently, a resident held her birthday party there with more than 70 guests.

“Just think of the convenience of having a nice huge room like that. You can’t fit 70 people in most people’s houses,” Winter said.

The Summit offers a unique and trendy space for connecting with their rooftop bar and sky deck.

“We have happy hours up here where everybody gets to enjoy nice weather. We’ve got gas fire pits, an amazing view, and you see some great sunsets,” Schroeder-Cerda said.

Residents can sit at the bar and eat a light appetizer with a glass of wine as they’re served by a professional bartender. Helping the residents to have “normal” life experiences in a safe setting that doesn’t require travel offers them bright moments during a time that could otherwise be quite difficult.

“There might be a reason someone is in memory support or assisted living. If they need assistance, we will always accommodate them at the restaurant bar to make sure they get those experiences,” said Schroeder-Cerda.

Welcome to the Family

Whether you’re stopping by for a tour, visiting family, or moving in, nobody is a stranger at these facilities.

“As I was giving a tour, I walked into a gathering and said ‘hi guys,’ and everyone turned and said hi right back. It was like a scene from Cheers,” Schroeder-Cerda said.

That welcoming feeling begins right at your tour of The Summit and never stops. They have a resident ambassador group that shows new residents how the facility works and helps them get comfortable.

For residents at the Summit, the cooperative model allows them to almost immediately get involved with their community by joining committees and helping to make decisions. When fliers for trips and parties are posted in the mailroom, nearly everyone is signing up as quickly as they can.

It’s nearly impossible to not feel like a part of the family at these facilities.

“That aspect of being connected and having the right outlook just happens authentically. Everybody here is happy about where they are in their life,” said Schroeder-Cerda. “Those kinds of things bring them purpose and togetherness, and keeps that community spirit alive and well.”