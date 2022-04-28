Bettendorf Magazine: 52722: Don’t You Wish You Lived Here Too?

May 27th, 2022 might seem like just another day on the calendar to many. But to the city of Bettendorf, it represents an opportunity to celebrate the myriad of ways the city has grown in the last few decades.

The city is throwing a zip code party.

Members of city government realized that May 27th matched up with Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722. Most of us will never see a date that aligns so perfectly again in our lifetime. City leaders knew they had to take advantage of the timing. They researched what other communities had done for their zip code days and determined they wanted to hold something even bigger.

“Realistically, it’s only going to happen once, so let’s blow the doors off and make it something cool,” said Bettendorf Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter. “Our goal is to make this a community-wide celebration.”

An Area on the Rise

Reiter grew up in Bettendorf. He speaks fondly of his childhood, riding his bike around town and eating pizza at Sports Fans, still located on Grant Street. He hopes the zip code party will help even more Bettendorf citizens feel at home like he does.

“For people who haven’t lived here, maybe we’ll give them a little bit more of that comfort, or opportunity to say ‘I’m part of it too,’” Reiter said. “It’s a community open house.”

The event will kick off on Friday, May 27th, and last through the week. Uniquely, there won’t be one centralized location to celebrate. Businesses are invited to participate in whatever way they choose. All the city is asking of businesses is to promote themselves and show the community the great opportunities within Bettendorf.

“We have a lot of cool contemporary things to go do and see and experience. I don’t think people are used to thinking of Bettendorf that way,” said Bettendorf Social Media, Engagement, and Events Coordinator Denice Enfield.

The city of Bettendorf has seen rapid growth in the last decade. According to the 2020 census, the population grew by nearly 18% since 2010. The growing number of taxpayers has allowed the city to invest in its schools, infrastructure, and city services more efficiently.

Mayor Bob Gallagher is another city leader native to Bettendorf, his family having moved to the area when he was just six months old. After growing up in the area, raising his family here, and working as the mayor since 2012, Gallagher has witnessed Bettendorf come to life as an area leader.

“We were always a growing community, but we were a residential bedroom community where many people lived in Bettendorf but worked in downtown Davenport or Moline. Now, we continue to grow because we have great schools and great city services,” Gallagher said.

The city has invested in growing the business sector, and they’re seeing the benefits. The population growth has led to more small businesses being established, which helps draw in more tourism. The Downtown Bettendorf Organization formed in 2017 to maintain and improve Bettendorf’s Central Business District. They saw more than $32 million in investment over fiscal year 2021. Tax revenue has grown, and the city has been able to boast one of the lowest operating levies in the state of Iowa for cities over 10,000 people.

Quality schools. Efficient city services. Businesses that bring new products and exciting opportunities to the area. The development of the Bettendorf community is worth celebrating.

A Family-Focused City

You can’t celebrate the city of Bettendorf without recognizing it as a great place to raise a family.

Bettendorf has lots of amenities. The Parks and Recreation department cares for miles of trails and offers year-round recreational program for local youth. The Family Museum is a department within the city government and offers unique educational experiences for families. But the ultimate attraction for families is our school system.

Zip Code Day is engaging and celebrating our schools with a contest that utilizes a kid-favorite platform: Tik Tok.

Area students are putting their extensive TiKTok skills to work to help raise awareness for the Zip Code Day event. At both Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools, each grade’s student council will create a 30-second TikTok based on the theme song from the hit ‘90s show, 90210. The winning video will win a cash prize.

Pleasant Valley High School student council co-advisor Zach Miller said once he broke down for his students what a zip code day meant, they were excited to get started on this project.

“Some of our kids make probably 20 TikToks a day,” Miller said. “They’re excited to use those tools for this project that promotes this specific day. They’re motivated by the competition aspect of it.”

The kids are planning on filming at locations around Bettendorf that young people enjoy being at. They’ll tie it all together to form a vision of what kids their age think of when they think of Bettendorf.

“We’re hoping it will increase the awareness of the event, but also have them look at the event through their eyes to see what they think is cool,” Enfield said.

While the videos will be used as promotion for the event, the students are also gaining valuable life skills by participating.

“They’re learning project management skills, and they’ll have to utilize technology. There will be some editing and cutting things together. The skills are really good for them,” Miller said.

Celebrating Across the City

City leaders are forgoing any centralized parade or festival for the Zip Code Day. Instead, they’re encouraging businesses to show their Bettendorf Pride with whatever event or special they feel best represents them.

“We’re really hoping the entire city takes it upon themselves to celebrate however they wish. We want different locations to offer whatever they choose,” Enfield said.

However, City Hall won’t be missing out on the fun.

A city-wide scavenger hunt will take place throughout the week. Beginning on May 27th, participants will search throughout the city for ten life-sized cutouts of Mayor Gallagher, the seven city council members, one police officer, and one firefighter. The cut-outs will be located at a city-owned entity in order to highlight Bettendorf’s superior public amenities.

“There’s so many parks and places along our trail system that people don’t even know exist. We have probably close to 30 miles of separated trail system throughout Bettendorf,” Reiter said.

Those who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered to win one of ten cash prizes of $527.22, which will be drawn on June 4th at the Be Downtown Festival.

Zip Code Day falling on the beginning of summer is just more magical timing for the city. The celebration also serves as a kick off to all of the events happening throughout the summer, like the annual Be Downtown Festival.

“All of this helps us show that Bettendorf has really evolved and grown up, and is now being seen as a destination to do cool things,” Reiter said. “June 18th, we have the food truck fight. Then we have our big July 4th festivities. There’s also small things going on all the time, like movies in the park, concerts at Faye’s Field, and our summer concert series.”

The city has launched a website, bettevents.org, to which businesses can submit their Zip Code Day events to be listed on a community calendar. The site will remain active after the event to let everyone know the happenings around the city.

5272Brew

Craft beer is a booming industry within Bettendorf. The city has more independent breweries than any other city in the area. Each of these five breweries are brewing a “5272Brew” to celebrate the city of Bettendorf, and hosting a tapping party leading up to the event. These breweries are proud to operate their businesses in Bettendorf, and jumped at the chance to create a new craft beer to represent their Bettendorf pride.

Five Cities Brewing

Five Cities kicked off the 5272Brew celebration with a tapping party on April 22nd to debut a piña colada take on their popular Bikini Bottom beer. Co-owner Matt Welding wanted to incorporate a beer full of summer flavors to get everyone excited for warm weather and exciting events around Bettendorf.

“We were one of the first breweries in Bettendorf. It’s an up-and-coming area and we see a lot of growth. It’s definitely a city that’s expanding and bringing a lot of people in, and it’s exciting for us to have a business here,” Welding said.

Twin Span Brewing

Twin Span Brewing owner Adam Ross has witnessed firsthand the growth and development of Bettendorf at his brewery’s location next to the TBK Bank Sports Complex. He’s excited to use the open concept of the 5272Brews to try an experimental hoppy, blonde ale to also grow and develop his portfolio. They are holding their tapping party on April 29th.

“I wanted to try something absolutely off-the-wall brand new. I think we’ve got one of the best locations in town for a brewery, and I like the growth and the potential for future growth,” Ross said.

Nerdspeak Brewing

Nerdspeak Brewing is the most recent brewery to make a home in Bettendorf, and they love any opportunity to be involved with the community. Owner and brewer Aaron Ickes is brewing a grapefruit shandy for his 5272Brew to inspire excitement for warm weather. They are holding their tapping party on May 7th.

“We’re trying to be a part of this community as much as possible. We chose Bettendorf for a reason. The population is a good fit for us, and we love sharing our craft with the community,” said Ickes.

Crawford Brew Works

Crawford Brew Works drew inspiration for their 5272Brew from the rich history of Bettendorf, and they’ll also be honoring their own history during their tapping party on May 13th, featuring pizza from Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza and live music from 3 Men & A Molly. That weekend is also their four year anniversary, and they’re excited to celebrate all of the wonderful people they’ve met during that time.

“There’s tremendously caring and thoughtful and loving people that come here on a daily basis that we get to connect with and engage with over a glass of beer. The people are easily the best part,” said General Manager Tom Taylor.

Adventurous Brewing

Adventurous Brewing is located on State Street in a building that doesn’t look like your typical brewery from the outside. Inside, they know just what they’re doing when it comes to craft beer. They’ll be brewing a single New England IPA with citra, mosaic, and warrior hops, for their 5272Brew, tapping on May 20th. They’re experienced with brewing IPAs, just as they’re experienced in Bettendorf.

“[My business partner] Chris was born and raised in Bettendorf, and still lives there. There’s a close tie there. It’s a special event and only comes around once, and we weren’t going to miss it,” said co-owner Jon Manatt.

Get Out and Explore Bettendorf Businesses

Enfield hopes having the centralized calendar will help people find businesses they may have never visited before.

‘“There’s a lot of hidden gems in Bettendorf that people don’t get to go to. Hopefully this day will encourage people to try something they’ve not tried before, or go look at something they’ve not looked at before,” Enfield said.

The city has compiled an extensive list of businesses eager to celebrate Zip Code Day, and they hope it continues to grow as we inch closer to May 27th. Head over to bettevents.org to see all of the happenings at businesses across Bettendorf. The celebrations will go on for the entire week after May 27th, and there will be something fun for everybody.

And if you’re not sure where to start, head over to Bank Orion where you can dunk Mayor Gallagher in a dunk tank.

