Bettendorf Magazine: A Salsa Tour of Bettendorf

So much of communing together over a shared meal is about ritual. Your family might drink a specific beverage every holiday. No baseball game is complete without a juicy hotdog or popcorn. And, of course, a meal at a Mexican restaurant almost always begins with chips and salsa.

Bettendorf is home to several Mexican restaurants whose owners ensure their guests can experience the joy of sharing a meal with someone they care about. We visited five to sample their salsa. Whether spicy or mild, chunky or smooth, these salsas of Bettendorf have the ability to bring us together over the one thing we can all appreciate: flavor.

And boy, is there a lot of flavor.

Baja Tacos and Shots, 2526 Middle Rd.

When you walk into Baja Tacos and Shots, which opened on Middle Road in January of 2022, you’re immediately greeted with a view of the open kitchen where the chefs work diligently on preparing your meal. You’ll appreciate that hard work when their authentic Mexican food hits your taste buds.

“We make it fresh every day,” said co-owner Ramses Moreno. “Nothing is ever frozen overnight like other restaurants.”

Mexican music plays throughout the restaurant, a rhythmic tempo with trumpets and saxophones, almost island-like. The sound moves with the wind through the palm trees, perfect accompaniment for Baja’s assortment of tacos and a cold margarita.

Baja’s salsa, which comes in a small white bowl served on a silver tray, is smooth in texture. It’s a very mild salsa, perfect even for someone like me who can’t handle a lot of heat. But for those who like the spice, be sure to ask for the special hot salsa they keep in the back.

The salsa doesn’t have quite as much cilantro as many Mexican restaurants include. Instead, an onion flavor dominates the palate. It almost tastes a little sweet, unintimidating but delicious all the same. The tortilla chips that accompany are not very salty, perfect for chowing down on as many as you possibly can.

But make sure you save room for dinner, because you do not want to miss out on the tacos. The tender chicken and pico de gallo bursting with flavor was wrapped up in some of the best corn tortillas I’ve ever had.

D’Lua Fusion Cuisine & Bar, 5185 18th St.

D’Lua Fusion Cuisine & Bar in Bettendorf isn’t the first location for the restaurant, which came to be in Mexico City in 2010. They currently have D’Lua Pancake & Burrito House in Moline, as well. The restaurant offers both breakfast food and Mexican food.

And each meal begins with a salsa that will linger with you.

With its high ceilings and baby blue walls, walking into D’Lua as the fast-tempo Mexican music floats through the air transports you to the tropical vacation you wish you were on.

“It feels like we’re not in Bettendorf, but we’re somewhere down South,” said my friend Kasey as we all removed our winter coats and wool hats. I invited my boyfriend, Matt, Kasey and her fiancé, and another couple to dine with me this night. The bright, buoyant atmosphere was the perfect setting to catch up and appreciate the gift of good friendship.

The meal began with a small wicker basket of corn tortilla chips and a glass of salsa to pour into small personal salsa bowls. I first noticed the texture as I poured my own bowl: smooth and liquidy, lacking in chunky tomatoes and onions. I had to make a quick path from the salsa bowl to my mouth to ensure none ran off the chip and onto my lap.

This salsa was heavier on the cilantro, with some added spice to give it a kick. It wasn’t just hot for the sake of being hot. The spice had a purpose; a burst of flavor with each bite.

This was a slow burn that stayed with you. I sipped on a margarita from a deceptively large glass, not too strong and not too sugary, and imagined myself on a trip down south, escaping the Midwest chill.

Los Amigos, 2322 Spruce Hills Dr.

I love going out to eat by myself.

Most people think that’s weird, but I relish the quiet time to enjoy my own company. When I sat down at Los Amigos by myself and took a bite of their salsa, I knew I made the right decision. I wanted all of that salsa for myself.

I arrived around 11:15 to a much busier lunch crowd than I was expecting for a Tuesday. The interior of the restaurant was various shades of brown with art work from the southwest U.S. and Mexico. It had the distinct ambiance of an excellent lunch spot.

The salsa appeared watery at first glance, but when I dunked my tortilla chip it into the small bowl came up with bountiful chunks of tomato, onion, and cilantro. I learned the salsa is truly made with the most important recipe, home-grown love.

“My brother has run the kitchen since we started here. He always follows our mom’s recipe for everything, especially the salsa,” said co-owner Carlos Cardenas.

None of these ingredients dominated the others, which made for a balanced, full flavor every bite. I couldn’t pick one flavor out above the others, because they were all too busy working together to create a taste bursting with deliciousness. A little tang from the tomatoes, a little garlic mixed in. This salsa recipe hit the sweet spot combination of ingredients. Overall, it was a little saltier than many salsas, but it wasn’t overpowering.

Bursts of flavor were more important than spice to Los Amigos’ salsa. A little bit of heat lingered after each bite, but only enough to let you know the people behind the scenes wanted to get the peppers and chiles involved.

For my meal, I ordered shrimp enchiladas that came with the most tender, perfectly cooked peppers and onions. Every bite of this meal oozed with flavor, and I left my solitary meal a happy writer.

Azteca 3, 2400 Spruce Hills Dr.

Azteca 3 boasts signs both inside and out that advertise themselves as an authentic Mexican restaurant, and you should take those signs seriously. Especially when it comes to their salsa.

“I love that our salsa is made fresh in-house literally every morning. It’s a mild table salsa. I especially like our head chef’s blend of spices,” said my server, Gabriella. Gabriella had a bright energy about her and made my meal even more enjoyable.

This salsa was blended to a perfect, smooth consistency. While I can usually pinpoint the tomatoes in most salsas, this was not the case here. Onion, especially green onion, seemed to dominate the flavor here. I could tell it tasted crisp and fresh, and I believed it when Gabriella said it was made that morning.

Gabriella mentioned before I took a bite that their salsa was spicy to some, so I knew I’d probably experience a little heat. The spice took a moment to seep in and once it did, it hung out for a little while but never overstayed its welcome. Ask for their other salsas off the menu if you want some serious heat.

As I chowed down on tortilla chips, I noted the beautiful tulip painting hanging over my booth. The creation was painted in the style of contemporary Mexican artists and featured a variety of rich color, signed at the bottom as being painted in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Many paintings done in this style hung around the restaurant. I admired the décor as a Spanish version of Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” blasted through the speakers. The crab enchiladas I ordered came covered in a rich cheese sauce with tender and flavorful meat. The ambiance came together to truly create an authentic lunch experience.

Until I walked back out into the cold Iowa rain.

Rudy’s Tacos Bettendorf – 3111 Devils Glen Rd.

Rudy’s Tacos was first established in the Quad-Cities in 1973 and expanded all throughout the region. A tradition of great Mexican food eventually landed a location in Bettendorf that has gifted us with great salsa ever since.

Your eyes are greeted with pure color when you walk into the Rudy’s Tacos on Devils Glen Road. Bright green, yellow, and blue cover the walls and booths. There isn’t any art work on the walls, but cacti and other southern-looking house plants decorate the dining room.

The server brings two bottles of salsa to your table as you sit down, but you do have to order chips and a bowl of salsa off the menu. It’s worth it when you take that first crunchy bite of a tortilla chip lathered in tomatoey goodness.

This presentation of this salsa was very pretty, with a nice-sized, square white bowl and the chunks of vegetable swimming perfectly at the top. It wasn’t quite as blended as some of the others had been, which meant the tomato flavor dominated the palate. A zesty cilantro flavor and, surprisingly, a strong garlic flavor, followed closely behind.

“We use very fresh cilantro, and we’ve been experimenting with different garlics recently. Freshness is key,” said manager Joshua McGowan.

I chose a traditional chicken and rice for my lunch. The pulled chicken was covered in a creamy, white cheese sauce – one of my favorite ingredients when it comes to Mexican food. It sat on a bed of traditional Mexican rice packed full of spice and flavor.

I rolled this tight in flour tortillas and added some of the salsa from the bottles the server gave me at the beginning of the meal. These salsas were not quite as packed as flavor as the salsa off the menu, but were still fresh and delicious. It’s no surprise this chain has thrived as long as it has.

