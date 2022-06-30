Bettendorf Magazine: Beat the Heat: Products to Help Your Hair and Skin Thrive This Summer

There’s nothing quite like the joy of spending time outside in Bettendorf during the summer. Whether you’re walking the trails, cruising in a boat on the Mississippi River, or simply reading a book in your backyard, warm sunshine will fill you up with energy and warmth.

But while sunshine and warmth is great for clearing up the remnants of the winter blues, it can also be tough on your hair and skin. Christine McClimon, owner of Salon Aria in Bettendorf, talked with Bettendorf Magazine about Aveda’s vegan, cruelty-free products that can help protect you from the Iowa heat and ensure your style stays strong all summer long.

Intense Hydrating Mask

You should always make sure to wear SPF, but if you find yourself outside a little too long, use this mask to replenish your moisture. “If you have sunburn, this helps reduce the redness. It soothes the skin and is fantastic for summer,” McClimon said.

Sun Care Line

“This is perfect for swimmers to wash out anything that’s in water, like heavy metals, chlorine, salt deposits, things like that,” McClimon said. We all love to cool off in the water, but don’t let the build up hang around afterwards.

Smooth Infusion Anti-Frizz Line

When the Iowa humidity reaches its peak, you don’t want your hair to misbehave. Aveda revamped their anti-frizz line this spring to give you 72 hours of frizz and humidity protection.

Brilliant Damage Control

Use this heat protectant before you style your hair at home. Keep your hair fresh before you even step out the door and let the sun hit your gorgeous locks.

Control Hairspray

The Air Control and Control Force hairsprays will ensure whatever your style you’re chasing after will stay for hours. Bonus: “they have zero effects on the environment,” McClimon said. “They don’t use propellants; it’s actually a pine resin that helps the product course out of the can.”

Cooling Oils

If you’re going to be cheering on your loved ones at games this summer, these oils are a perfect hack to cooling off in the stands. “Put a couple of drops in your hands and put it on the back of your neck. It really helps to cool the skin off, especially if you keep it in the refrigerator,” McClimon said.

Hydrating Water Gel

We always replenish our bodies with water when we spend time in the heat; do the same for your skin. This lightweight moisturizer will also reduce the redness that comes with long exposure to the heat and sun.

Rosemary Mint Line

Showering with a sunburn is never a fun time. The Rosemary Mint line, with a shower gel, bar of soap, and lotion, will both cool and rehydrate your skin.

Foot Relief

Hello, sandal weather. Don’t forget to care for your feet, too. This product also includes peppermint to add some extra relief whenever your shoes start to feel a little too tight.

Lip Saver

Your lips need protection, too. “The lip saver has SPF 15. You need to protect your skin from UV rays to avoid damage and premature aging,” McClimon said.

