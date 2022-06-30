Bettendorf Magazine: Chardonnay All Day?

Summer, like wine, is the time of year that brings everyone together. After all, what's not to like about firing up the grill, weekends spent on the water, and the seemingly endless opportunity to party poolside. Like the clothes, our palates also set aside the desire for those bigger more structured wines. Instead, opting for those refreshing varietals that can be referred to as “patio pounders”. Perhaps your white wine of choice is a Sauvignon Blanc, or you’re more particular and only drink those Sauvie B’s from the Sancerre region in France. I'd bet you've never opted for a Chardonnay on a perfect, summer day. Now you may be thinking; why would someone opt for a smoky, buttery white wine when you can have the previously stated wines that provide the ultimate level of refreshment? Well here’s the secret, there isn’t smoke, dairy or a vanilla bomb to be found in the genetic make-up of a Chardonnay grape. The flavors you are associating with Chardonnay are largely driven by the winemaking style most commonly found in American Wine. Today we will dive into a wine region known for making the most elegant representation of Chardonnay: Chablis. As you read this, feel free to pour yourself a glass of your favorite white wine, enjoy the summer air and prepare to learn more about what makes this region in Northern Burgundy so unique and special.

To start to understand why the differences occur, one must understand two basics behind winemaking. The first is a winemaker's oak regimen. The use of Oak barrels, particularly new barrels, will lead to more vanilla flavoring in the wine due to the levels of Vanillin that are naturally found in oak. A simple way to think of oak for a winemaker is to view it in the same way that a Chef uses salt while preparing your meal. The second driver is malolactic fermentation. This fermentation turns malic acid, a sharper, crisp acid with green apple style characteristics, into lactic acid. The lactic acid is softer, giving the wine dairy characteristics and more of a round feeling on the palate. These two decisions are often the two greatest factors in why most people either love or hate American Chardonnay.

So what makes Chablis different? Winemakers in this region tend to age their wine in stainless steel tanks. When using oak, they select those that are neutral and impact the flavor of the grapes minimally. The second factor is the weather. Northern Burgundy is amongst the colder and most variable climate regions when it comes to areas making world-class wines. This variation makes it more difficult for a grape to ripen and therefore they are picked at very high acidity levels. So when they do put the wine through malolactic fermentation, the fermentation’s focus is on balancing the acidity rather than imparting dairy-like flavors and a round-tasting profile. Thus the winemaker is left with a balanced, yet crisp and elegant Chardonnay perfect to be enjoyed as a pre-dinner drink or while enjoying the outdoors on a beautiful summer day.

Now that we understand the science, let’s focus on the most important part of the wine process. How can I get my hands on a bottle? For approximately twenty to thirty dollars and internet access, you can find some very delicious Chablis wines on Wine.com or Vivino. If you are in your local grocery store, there are popular producers like Louis Jadot that feature a Chardonnay from the region as well.

Lastly, like many things in 2022, something special can no longer be limited to one region. Wine is no different. There are a few producers in the US that are really creating special, elegant and refreshing, summertime-worthy Chardonnays. The first is Santa Barbera icon, Greg Brewer, and his representation of Chardonnay under the Diatom label which focuses on showing the skeletal beauty of Chardonnay through a stainless steel fermentation. The next is Grgich Hills’ Napa Valley Chardonnay, which masters balancing the beauty of Chardonnay while still using French oak. It is only fitting that it comes from the winery founded by the man responsible for creating the most impactful Chardonnay in the history of Napa Valley; Mike Grgich. If you want a stainless-fermented, California wine with vast distribution, you can find Mer Soleil Silver at your local grocery store.

In conclusion, please stay true to the most important rule of wine; drink what you like the most! If oaky Chardonnay is your jam don’t let anyone stop you from enjoying that bottle. If you want to see the true versatility of an-oft misunderstood grape, and want a change of pace from the overflow of summer Sauvignon Blancs; give one of these a try. Cheers!

