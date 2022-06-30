Bettendorf Magazine: Fashion Essentials for a Fabulous Summer in Bettendorf

Sunshine, no school, miles of beautiful trails and activities for everyone. There’s nothing quite like a summer in Bettendorf.

Whether you’re planning on seeing the Thomas & Friends exhibit at the Family Museum, trying all five Bettendorf breweries, or catching a concert at Faye’s Field, one thing remains the same: you want to look good and feel good. Three Bettendorf boutiques put together outfits to inspire your style for any occasion.

Disclaimer: Store inventory may have changed since these photos were taken. Please consider these photos as inspiration.

A Walk Through the Farmers Market

There’s nothing that screams “SUMMER!” like meandering among the produce in a sundress at the Farmers Market. You can find all the fresh veggies and baked goods you need at the Bettendorf Farmers Market at 2850 18th Street on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. But before you get your reusable tote bag ready, try out these comfy and chic summer looks.

838 Boutique

“It’s always hot when you’re down at our Farmers Market,” said 838 Boutique owner Sherri Beyer. Consider lighter, breathable clothing with pops of color to match the flowers you’ll likely stop and sniff. Plus, you’ll need a cute tote bag to take home all of your goodies.

The Funky Zebras

A classic sun hat will protect your skin and let you look cute while doing it. Functionality is just as important as style this summer, so opt for a lightweight fabric that won’t stick to you, like this blue dress. “Comfort is in right now,” said The Funky Zebras owner Heather Yoerger.

Peaceful Style Boutique

If there’s two things that go together, it’s the Farmers Market and a Boho-chic style. A light weight kimono is perfect if you’re attending on a cooler morning, and you can easily stick it in your tote bag when it starts to warm up. “These sandals are so cute and comfy. You could walk in them all day,” said Peaceful Style co-owner Chris Slavens.

An Afternoon Baseball Game

Who doesn’t love a good summer ball game? You might support a loved one at a local youth baseball or softball game or catch a Quad Cities River Bandits or Clinton LumberKings showing at some point this summer. There’s no reason sports can’t be fashionable, too.

838 Boutique

Keep it simple while you’re sitting in the stands this summer. “It never fails, baseball is hot. You want to carry the least amount as possible,” Beyer said. Light colors will keep you cool. Throw on a trendy baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers to channel your inner Sporty Spice.

The Funky Zebras

Add a pop of your team’s color to your look to show your support without sacrificing your style. “These shorts are so fun and make the look pop,” Yoerger said. Pull-on style shorts and a loose fitting tank will keep you comfy until the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded.

Peaceful Style Boutique

There’s a reason why baseball is considered a great American past time. Bonus: you’ll get tons of compliments on your adorable coozie and purse. “Judy Blue is a new brand for us, and they’re super comfy. They’re distressed, but cover you up a little more for those who want that look,” said Peaceful Style co-owner Linda Mowbray.

A Night on the Town

With five different breweries and lively patios all over the city, Bettendorf has nightlife options for everyone. You’ll want to get out and enjoy the beautiful summer nights once the sun goes down. Get ready to kick off your sneakers and put on your fancy digs.

838 Boutique

Summer often means you’re constantly on “go, go, go!” Simplify your schedule by incorporating chic clothing than can work for multiple occasions. “The kimono makes it dressier, and you keep it on when it’s cooler,” Beyer said.

The Funky Zebras

Your clothes should reflect the fun you’re planning on having on your night out. Try a bold pattern and you’ll get compliments all night. “People are looking for comfortable but cute and ready to party,” Yoerger said.

Peaceful Style Boutique

A versatile outfit is the best kind of outfit. You can mix-and-match this monochromatic set in many different ways – pair the shirt with white jeans, or try a tank top underneath with the shirt unbuttoned for those warmer nights. “You could even throw a blazer over it to make it more business-like,” Mowbray said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0