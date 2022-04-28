Bettendorf Magazine: Let's Get Bubbly

The beginning of civilization aligned with where vines could be planted. Over thousands of years, wine production has spread throughout Europe. Over the last seven decades, the remainder of the world has entered the stage.

I am a Midwestern kid, who hung up his football cleats as a junior in college and took advantage of an opportunity to study abroad. While abroad, I caught a bug for wine that I haven’t been able to shake. Over the next decade, I would travel the world every time I was in the grocery store, pulling different wine varietals off the shelf. Eventually, that passion led me to leave my brand marketing career back home and take my business experiences to California wine country. I want to wake up each day and work on something that has the power to bring people together. And what does better than a bottle of wine?

My favorite hour of the day is dinner, and nothing can amplify a plate like the perfect bottle. At the same time, I wish wine wasn’t so intimidating. As we build our relationship between writer and reader, I hope to knock down those walls and pass along some of my love for the vine. These articles will not be your typical columns around food pairings and tasting notes. We all have different palates, and I cannot tell you about your experience with a bottle. What I can do is unlock a little magic and arm you with stories to share over dinner, cocktail parties or just appreciate while you cook on a Tuesday evening.

If you are up for that ride, then Cheers! What else should one toast with than a bit of bubbles?

Sparkling wines are often linked to celebration. The Champagne region in France is the epicenter for bubbles of the highest quality. Like all things, though, wine evolves, and bubbles are no exception. It is no longer simply reserved for a party, and your options are no longer limited to Champagne. Cava, Prosecco, whatever you prefer; it can be enjoyed during brunch, out on your deck, or with a book on a weeknight. If you are out to dinner and given a wine list without a clue which direction to go, point to the bubbles! With its versatile structure, sparkling wine is the most flexible wine to be enjoyed with any dish. Whether sweet or savory, light or dense, sparkling wine will rarely clash with what’s on the plate.

With no more limitations around celebratory moments or geographical regions for quality, don’t be intimidated by all the options. Purchasing wine is meant to be fun, and best of all, you don’t need to look further than the USA for great wines. The first producer I’d recommend is Schramsberg; in my opinion, it is the absolute best sparkling wine in North America. If anybody is too high brow to enjoy it, share its regal history with them. In 1972, a Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Entai shared a ’69 Schramsberg blanc de blanc. Since, it has been featured by each administration at least once at a presidential dinner. In 2022, featuring this wine at your dinner event can be as simple as finding your nearest beverage depot or ordering it off the Vivino app on your phone. Best of all, it doesn’t have a Champagne price tag on it. It will tend to sell in a different section of the store than its French counterpart, leaving you with an incredible experience for a great value.

If you hate missing out on popular trends, I would love to introduce you to Oregon wines. Not yet on the stage of Napa or Sonoma, Oregon is growing some of the most incredible Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The world is just starting to take note. That quality also means it can produce excellent sparkling wine in the traditional method. I would recommend Gran Moraine, a leading Oregon winery that makes some of the best Brut Rose I have ever had.

If your goal is to grab something of value at the grocery store, look to a few storied producers: Mumm and Chandon. Their California options are available at your local Jewel for a reasonable price point. Regardless of what cork you decide to pop, the most important thing is to enjoy it. Simply having a bottle in hand, and a few good friends to pair it with is enough reason to celebrate the moment.

Looking forward to our summer edition as we enjoy our second flight!

