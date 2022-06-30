Bettendorf Magazine: Not All Heroes Wear Capes: The Bettendorf Park Ambassadors

As great cities grow and attract more people, an excellent parks and recreation system helps ensure the community is healthy and thriving.

That’s certainly been the case for Bettendorf.

Bettendorf is home to over 650 acres and 36 miles of park land and recreational trails. Everyone can find something they enjoy, from the dekhockey rink at Crow Creek Park to the gorgeous view of the river at Leach Park and every mile of trail in between that has made Bettendorf a League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly Community.

But if a parks system is to be welcoming to all, safety must be a top priority. If you encounter car issues in a park or scrape up your knees on a path, you won’t have to look far for help. Bettendorf is blessed with a group of guardians who keep watch over all of the parks to ensure everyone is able to enjoy their visit: the Park Ambassador Volunteer Program.

Goodwill Ambassadors

The Bettendorf park ambassador volunteer program began in 2001 to assist the Bettendorf Parks Maintenance Department and the Bettendorf Police Department in keeping the parks safe and orderly. Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department recreation coordinator Meredith Fabrizius said a park ambassador program made completely of volunteers is a rare find in the United States.

A sense of civic duty combined with a love of nature has drawn hundreds of volunteers to this program over the years.

“This program was founded to be like a second set of eyes,” said Fabrizius.

The ambassadors ensure that everything within the parks are in order, and that’s as broad of a mission as it sounds. They check the park equipment to ensure it’s working properly and provide directions for any park patron who needs them. They carry a first-aid kit to assist with potential injuries and a scanner if they need to get ahold of the police department, and vice-versa.

“We’ve assisted the Bettendorf Police Department with directing traffic when there’s been an accident,” Fabrizius said.

Fabrizius emphasized that park ambassadors are strictly in the community for assistance. If they see major issues with park equipment, they are to inform the Parks Maintenance Department, and if they see an issue of safety, they must immediately contact the police.

“We are truly there to act as goodwill ambassadors and just assist,” Fabrizius said. “We’re not out there to be vigilantes or park rangers. We’re not out there to do any enforcing.”

Community Involvement, Community Safety

Once when out on patrol, Fabrizius and her partner came upon a young girl with a flat tire as the park was closing. The girl had called her dad to come help her, so the ambassadors stayed in the van next to her while she stayed in her car. Fabrizius’ partner then helped the dad change the tire once he arrived.

“We told her, ‘we’re not going to leave you here in the park at 10:30 at night by yourself,’” Fabrizius said. “When the dad got there, he was so thankful that we had stayed there with her.”

The park ambassadors wear a bright yellow polo with Parks and Recreation on the back in huge letters. They drive a city van with giant, reflective magnets that say “Volunteer Park Ambassadors” with a spotlight on top of the van. They hope to be as accessible to park patrons as possible.

“We’ve been stopped while on the trails by runners or walkers saying, ‘I’m so glad to see you out here. Thank you so much,’” Fabrizius added.

Best Friends and Best Partners

John Wellman and Eric Engstrom have known each other for nearly 65 years. They grew up in the same community and did Boy Scouts together.

And now they’re volunteer park ambassadors together.

“We think a lot alike,” Wellman said.

The two have partnered together for years, with Wellman joining in 2004 and Engstrom joining a few years later. They both feel a great deal of pride for the work that they’re doing.

“I just like being available if somebody needs assistance,” said Engstrom. “We once came across a boy that hit his head. Fortunately, his friends had ran to get his parents. I’m glad we were there, because that looked pretty serious.”

Engstrom and Wellman enjoy the opportunity they get to work together when they’re volunteering, but they also enjoy the simple pleasure of being out in nature and seeing all of the different parks. The community service alone is enough to fulfill them, and they really believe in their mission.

“Everybody should know they can enjoy the Bettendorf Parks and that there are people who are out there trying to make their visit as enjoyable and safe as possible,” Wellman said.

How to Become a Bettendorf Park Ambassador Volunteer

The ambassador program took a break during 2020, and last year they had six total ambassadors. This year they’re up to 18 already.

“People take a lot of pride in our wonderful city,” Fabrizius said. “Being a small part of what makes that city incredible for all citizens is a huge benefit.”

Ambassadors must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check. The program operates each night between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Ambassadors pair up to take shifts, driving a parks department van between every park and trail in the city.

If you’re interested in becoming a park ambassador, you can pick up an application at a Bettendorf City Building or fill out an interest form on the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation website.

