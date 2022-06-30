Bettendorf Magazine: Q&A: Angie Sharp Looks Forward to Connecting with Bettendorf Residents in New Community Engagement Manager Position

What brought you to the Quad-Cities community?

I fell in love with the Quad Cities when I was a Viking – an Augustana College Viking! I attended Augie from 2004-2008 and during that time, I was involved in the Augustana Choir, Augustana Vikettes Pom Pom Squad, Delta Chi Theta Sorority, and worked at the Office of Student Activities on campus. Off campus, I interned at two media outlets – my first experience in news was at WVIK, Augustana Public Radio, under the guidance of the wildly talented Herb Trix and my second experience was at WQAD-TV, where I ended up working for 12.5 years before coming to the City of Bettendorf.

What did you learn as the anchor at WQAD News 8 that you’ll take over into this new position?

During my time at WQAD, I was a Producer, Reporter, and Anchor – I learned a lot of skills and I met a lot of people who are living, working, and growing this area. WQAD helped shape me into a Journalist, but also supported my passion to become a strong Storyteller. I love telling and sharing the stories of residents, places, and events in the Quad Cities. Now I get to do that specifically for the City of Bettendorf, but in a whole new way.

What will your job as community engagement manager entail?

This job’s goal is in the title – engage the community. It may sound simple, but there are so many ways we connect with citizens and it’s always changing. The COVID-19 Pandemic proved that. My task is to create a strategic approach to the City of Bettendorf’s communication efforts so that our messaging is streamlined, dynamic, and innovative.

This is a new position with the city of Bettendorf. How do you hope to shape this position?

We have a very talented team here who is already working hard every single day to post, publish, and push messages out to the public. As Community Engagement Manager, I plan to take a look at the bigger picture and be a visionary for the way we tell the City of Bettendorf’s story. My vision is coming together as I type this and as you read this while I meet with people, listen to their ideas, and discover the latest resources we can use to build our brand and make our community more connected.

What are you most looking forward to in this position?

I am excited to discover new ways to connect with the people who live here, work here, and visit here. I am looking forward to engaging with all those audiences – supporting them, helping them become more informed, and building their loyalty in the community.

Why do you think this position is important for the city of Bettendorf?

It’s not just important for the City of Bettendorf, it’s important for the Quad Cities Region. If we are successful in finding creative and impactful ways to connect with the people who are supporting, growing, and living here – then the entire area succeeds and more people will know how vibrant this place is that we all call home.

Do you have any initiatives that you’re particularly excited about?

I am excited to be part of a growing community and be able to grow with it! From the Mighty Mississippi to Interstate 80, there are a lot of great things happening in the City of Bettendorf. My team’s job is to make sure you know about it and ensure that message is in a mode that works best for you!

How do you think working within city government is going to be different than your previous position?

I am 99.9% sure I will never need to set an alarm for 2:30am ever again! Even though it was a strange shift, I really enjoyed my time at WQAD – specifically on Good Morning Quad Cities. However, I can already tell you it is very different working within city government and that is exactly what I am looking for. I want to explore a new part of my brain, take on new challenges, and serve the Quad Cities in an entirely new way! I am excited to show the Quad Cities a new Angie Sharp.

