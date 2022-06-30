Bettendorf Magazine: Raising Funds and Creating Fun: A Special Kind of Energy Within the Bettendorf Rotary Club

As the Bettendorf Rotarians arrive for their meeting at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, you can palpably feel the excitement vibrating through the air. The parking lot is nearly full fifteen-minutes before the noon meeting is set to begin.

“Hi there!” rings through the air amid handshakes and embraces all around the room. A line forms at the back of the ballroom where the staff has situated a lunch buffet, which is provided every meeting. You hear nothing but bright voices, asking each other how the event they planned at work went or what the kids will be up to this summer.

A stranger walking into a building might think this is a group that hadn’t come together in months with how excited they are to see one another, but actually, this is the positive energy that abounds at the Bettendorf Rotary Club meeting every Wednesday.

Mark Carlson, Sergeant-at-Arms of the Moline Rotary Club, visits the Bettendorf Rotarians occasionally.

“This club is very well-run,” Carlson said. “I love to visit and see what we can emulate in our own club.”

The Bettendorf Rotary Club is certainly doing something right. Among nearly 34,000 Rotary Clubs throughout the world, the average club size is 37; there are over 100 Bettendorf Rotarians. The club serves citizens and organizations around the Quad-Cities through service projects and fundraisers. Their connection, friendship, and engagement with one another is both the seed that grows their mission to “support healthy communities through strong friendships and active engagement,” and also the fuel that keeps that fire burning.

Friendship at the Forefront

Scott Naumann has been a member of the Bettendorf Rotary Club since 2006. He’s a past president and the membership co-chair, as well as a board member for the Rotary District 6000. He thinks of the Bettendorf Rotary Club as a magnet.

“Think about a magnet. How strong is the draw? We’re always trying to be a better magnet,” he said.

To Naumann, the relationships among the Bettendorf Rotarians is what keeps drawing people into the club and keeping them there. There’s a discernible sense of camaraderie in the air the second you walk through the door and the minute you sit down next to, say, a CEO of a major local business or a government official.

Each meeting begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a round of singing, ranging from the patriotic “America the Beautiful” to comical old Irish drinking songs. The group holds a moment of silence for any person or group they know that’s struggling. Members also offer what they call “happy bucks,” where they donate money in honor of a positive event in their life.

Positivity underlies every moment shared among the Rotarians. Whether you’ve been with the club from the beginning, or are attending your first meeting to see what it’s like, the group invites you in with open arms. New members are invited to find their place within that club, whether that be contributing to social media or leading a new fundraiser.

“You don't have to wait as a new member to get involved and start shaping the club. Because rotary needs young people who are willing to say, ‘hey, you know what, I have a lot to give,’” Naumann said.

Cultivating a warm, loving environment, where members constantly support one another (while also engaging in some good-natured teasing), is crucial to the work the Rotarians have set out to do.

“These relationships develop really quickly,” Naumann said. “You can put Rotarians in a room and they should be following the four way test to try to be respectful and helpful. So those relationships are founded on trust and integrity. So then when you're doing charity, or philanthropic activities or volunteering to help someone, you're probably doing it for the right reason.”

Putting Words into Action

Dedication to service also requires a dedication to raising funds and donating time and supplies all year long. One of the group’s largest fundraisers has also developed into one of the most fun and anticipated events every year: Lobsterfest.

The Bettendorf Rotary Club first held Lobsterfest in 2006. They wanted a different type of fundraiser, and decided to emulate a lobster cookout held in Peoria, Illinois.

“It was organically done with all of the folks from the Rotary pitching in. We would get corn for the corn boil and actually be out there husking it,” Naumann said.

Culinary students from Scott Community College prepared the food for the first few years, but now the club partners with Hy-Vee for the meal. TBK Bank and Abbey Carpet Gallery are the two title sponsors.

At a recent Wednesday meeting, club president Larry Thein finished up his announcements by asking for Lobsterfest volunteers. He then gazed intently into the crowd, searching for a specific face.

“I’m looking for…I’m not sure where he’s at…oh THERE he is!”

“Louie da Lobster Mobster,” also known as Scott Naumann, burst into the room. Donning a pinstripe suit, fedora, and giant lobster claws and antennae, he asked the crowd in the loudest, thickest New Jersey accent he could muster: “ARE YOU GUYS READY TO RAISE SOME MONEY THIS WEEKEND?!?”

Naumann’s Louie da Lobster Mobster character makes an appearance at the Lobsterfest every year. The audience chuckled as Louie teased a few of the members, all in good fun to encourage participation with the fundraiser. The character, and Lobsterfest as a whole, epitomizes the charity philosophy that allows this Rotary Club to thrive: having fun while helping others.

The energy the Rotarians bring to fundraising at the Lobsterfest has created a legacy in the Bettendorf community. The 2022 Lobsterfest, held on June 11th at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, sold out in record time this year with 420 attendees – their previous attendance record was just under 400. The funds raised from the Lobsterfest help support the Rotary’s scholarship and grant funds, as well as local projects such as the dictionary distribution to local 4th graders.

“It was absolutely UNBELIEVABLE,” said Thein. “We had a little bit of rain but it didn’t dampen anybody’s spirit. We had Decker Ploehn and Scott Naumann on the mic—what a dynamic duo they are. They keep the energy and momentum going. Four of our live item auctions sold twice. It was simply outstanding.”

Service Above Self

The Bettendorf Rotarians repeat their motto “Service Above Self” frequently, but those words are always materialized with action.

Carol Foster is the Chief Administration Officer at the Handicapped Development Center (HDC), an organization in the Quad Cities that supports and advocates for people with disabilities. She is a past president and current member of the Bettendorf Rotary Club, so she’s been on both sides of charity.

Charitable organizations like the Rotary Club play a vital role in helping organizations like HDC survive.

“[HDC has] gotten all kind of different grants from Rotary. One year, we got some money for some ear thermometers, and another they helped us purchase a van,” Foster said. “They’re willing to look at projects that might not seem too exciting, but there is definitely a need.”

Rotary goes where they are needed, and they’ve made their impact in the Bettendorf Community.

One Rotarian set a goal to collect 700 blankets, which equals an “acre of warmth,” to donate to community members in need; they collected nearly 1,800 blankets, reaching over two and a half acres. They’ve built a gazebo at Leach Park, they’ve helped with yard work for those unable to complete it themselves, and they helped establish the musical walking path at Faye’s Field.

“There always will be a need in our community, and there’s all kinds of good people in our community. So when those two things can marry, we can help people with all kinds of issues and help out in so many different ways,” Foster said.

The support reaches beyond just our own community.

“We’re part of a global service organization. We spend a great amount of time and energy and money addressing needs at home, but the needs in Bettendorf are much different than our brothers and sisters around the globe,” said Bettendorf Rotary Club Chair of International Projects Tim Lane.

The club’s international projects have largely focused on clean water and sanitation. They’re currently helping to provide clean water to a school in the Philippines, as well as expanding the number of clean toilets the students have access to. They’ve provided clean water to a village in Haiti and partnered with engineering students from the University of Iowa to build a bridge in a village in Nicaragua so locals could transport goods and water easier. They partner with GoServ Global and Sukup Manufacturing to provide homes able to withstand earthquakes and hurricanes in developing areas—Lobsterfest raised enough money to pay for up to six of these homes.

“We’re providing them with options that we here take for granted every day,” Lane said.

A Family with Open Arms

When you sit down and look around a Bettendorf Rotary Club meeting, you’ll see people from all industries and all walks of life. It’s a testament to the organization that so many different types of people are able to gather towards one goal: they are there to serve others.

“Over the last 50 years, we have gotten good people who have community connections in the room together,” said Naumann “Then you have the capacity to set bigger goals and believe that collectively, you can accomplish those goals.”

Members of the Bettendorf Rotary Club are not expected to give anything in particular; they are just simply expected to give. This is a freedom that allows members to dive deep into their pools of talent so they can provide their best in service to the club.

“We’re just a bunch of people that roll up our sleeves and help out. It could be as simple as yard work,” Naumann said.

“We’ve got nearly 140 members in our club that are like-minded, service-minded, and willing to serve others before themselves,” echoed Lane.

The Bettendorf Rotary Club wants to be the club that everyone wants to be a part of. As they move forward in maintaining their service-based legacy, they’re hoping to continue finding new ways to attract even broader membership.

“It goes back to, ‘how do we become that magnet?’” Naumann asked. “Just because you have a club doesn’t mean people will want to be a member. We want to make our meeting every Wednesday the place to be. We, the collective, we want everyone.”

