Bettendorf Magazine: Summer Reads

Sweet summertime, relaxing by the pool and soaking in all of the sun. What a perfect time to have a nice book in your hand. As a writer, I’m always on the hunt for the next great novel to dive into. To suggest our next Bettendorf Magazine read, send us a DM on Instagram at @bettendorfmagazine. Meanwhile, check out why I loved “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub.

Have you ever stopped to contemplate the reverberations of a specific moment in your life? How one decision you made years ago has the capability to shape the trajectory of your existence? Like, who would you have met had you attended a different school? Or what career you would have if you had worn a different shirt to that interview?

If you had the chance, would you go back to those moments and make a different choice?

In Emma Straub’s “This Time Tomorrow,” Alice Stern suddenly finds herself with that exact opportunity.

Alice is 39. She lives in New York City, where she grew up. She has an okay boyfriend who treats her fine, an okay apartment that isn’t falling apart, and an okay job in admissions at the school she attended her entire life. Sure, her dad, Leonard is dying, but she’s coming up on her 40th birthday and she’s…okay.

Then the night she turns 40, she drunkenly falls asleep in the shed of her childhood home and wakes up in her childhood bed. But it’s 1996, it’s her 16th birthday, and her ailing dad is alive and well, sitting in his favorite spot in the kitchen drinking a Coca-Cola.

Alice moves through her exact 16th birthday armed with her 40-year-old perspective. She knows who her best friend, Sam, will end up marrying (which is sadly not Brad Pitt or Denzel Washington, as she hopes), and which of their classmates will tragically pass away early. She still senses the remnants of her adolescent feelings: “Just looking at Tommy, sitting this close to Tommy, made her whole body feel like it was made out of an electrical current.” But most importantly, she knows that one day she will be sitting at the doorstep of her dear father’s death, wondering what they could have done differently to love each other better and longer.

Alice’s mother left her and Leonard, writer of best-selling time-travelling novel Time Brothers (Alice’s connection to time travel begins with this heavy-handed metaphor), when Alice was young. Her dad is unconventional, but deeply connected to his daughter. Together, they create a slightly chaotic but deeply loving life. This relationship is filled with the subtle nuances of a parent and child who understand each other on a level outside of the normal parent-child relationship; it’s more so a partnership between two people who refuse to pretend they have it all together. Straub loosely based this on her own relationship with her father, horror writer Peter Straub, and the readers feels every flame of that real life love.

“This Time Tomorrow” dabbles in the science fiction dimension, and Straub sticks to the rules of her world. Time travel events always occur at the same time of night from one location, and the time traveler can only land on the one day that’s given to them. Straub has been vocal that she did not want to write a genre novel, and that does leave out some of the dramatics one might expect out of time travel; Alice was much less rattled by waking up in an entire different time than any other human being probably would be.

But ultimately, this is a story about time in a much more concrete sense, and a story that interrogates what control really means in our lives. How do we decide what we really want from life as we continue down our path? How will we ever know what will make us happy before we get it? Is it more important to operate towards an end goal, or to drink in everything around you as you wander?

A fortune teller (again with the heavy-handed metaphors) reads Alice’s tarot cards. She may not tell Alice what life will look like ten years from now, or who she’ll end up with, but she does tell her how she should find out herself: “’[The Fool] is at the beginning of his journey. And that can be a brand-new beginning, or a change. All he needs to remember is to be aware of what surrounds him. The journey is what changes him.’”

Looking for some more entertainment this summer? Check out these books and podcasts recommended by other Bettendorf residents.

Shows:

Severance

Mark Scout is your average office employee at Lumon Industries, except that he has undergone a “severance” procedure; his life within work and outside of work are spatially divided, and he can’t remember anything about his life outside of the space he’s in. He and his colleagues voluntarily underwent this procedure after being told they were performing highly classified, but incredibly important work. But when a former colleague meets with Mark’s “outie” (the person he is outside of work), it becomes clear that this might not be the case. This psychological thriller, directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, leads you down a path of conspiracy theories that will keep you questioning everything until the very end.

Outlander

A tragic love story, time travel, the Scottish Highlands…what more could you need from a show? Based on the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon, the series follows WWII British Army nurse Claire Randall. On a trip to Scotland with her husband, Claire is transported from 1945 to 1743. She falls in love with Jamie, a Highlander, and grapples with whether or not to travel back to the present day as she and Jamie withstand the instability of an 18th century Europe. Season 5 hit Netflix in May to much fanfare. “I love all of the strong women in this season,” said Bridget Pendrak.

Stranger Things

If you’re at all a fan of the 80s (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?) you have to catch up on Season 4 of Stranger Things, says several of the staff at Grey & Co. Salon. The show premiered in 2016 when a boy in an Indiana town goes missing, and suddenly a world of alternate realities, telekinetic capabilities, a strange Demagorgon, and USSR conspiracies opens up and his best friends need to find him. In the most recent season, strange things (sorry) are happening again. Who knows if it’s the Demogorgon or the Russians again, or something else entirely, but the gang has to overcome their distance to make sure no one else gets hurt.

Last Kingdom

Travel WAY back with this Netflix series. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s book series “The Saxon Series,” the series begins in 866 Britain as the Vikings and the Anglo-Saxons fight for control of England. There are bloody battles, familial betrayals, and a handsome protagonist named Uhtred who cares deeply about liberation for his people. “I like that it’s not a typical ‘girl show’ but is also still interesting enough and had enough action to draw any audience,” said Madi Orr.

Podcasts:

LifeKit

Adulting is hard. So hard, you might not have enough time to keep up with slang words like “adulting.” NPR’s Life Kit strives to teach listeners everything they need to know about being an adult. Personal finances, parenting, how to give a memorable toast: if you’ve ever wanted to know how to do it, Life Kit probably has an episode about it. “I love Life Kit because it’s short episodes – about 20 minutes – that are informative, interesting, and inspiring,” said Angie Sharp. “I like podcasts that help me learn something – even if it’s just a little life hack or a different perspective on a topic.”

My Favorite Murder

If you haven’t gotten caught up in the true crime wave, this podcast is the perfect place to start. This podcast is hosted by Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff, two comedians who love to discuss their interest in true crime. Although the episodes can frequently live up to the gruesome name, the hosts inject their discussions with comedy while also discussing social justice issues and mental health advocacy. Once you get into a few episodes in, you’ll feel like you’ve made two new best friends.

Absolutely Not

You should try to look on the bright side of life as much as possible. But for those moments where you have to just throw your hands up in the air, this podcast will be there for you. Comedian Heather McMahan is creating a safe space to talk about all of your life struggles, no matter how trivial. This podcast is described as “a joyful take on life’s craziest moments.” This can veer a little to the wild side, but if that’s your style, you’ll enjoy it. “This one has me laughing out loud lately,” said Ann Froeschle.

SmartLess

Fans of pop culture and comedy must give this a listen. Longtime friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes started this podcast as a way to stay connected and entertained at the beginning of the pandemic, but has since exploded as one of the most popular comedy podcasts. Each episode, one host reveals a mystery guest to the other two who have no clue and therefore, have not prepared anything for the interview. They’ve interviewed scientists, comedians, professional athletes, and more. No matter who the guest is, you can be certain there will be good-natured teasing and lots of laughter.

