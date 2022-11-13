Bettendorf Magazine: The Best Holiday Wines for Every Occasion

Picture yourself around the dinner table, chatting with family that you only see at holidays or laughing with friends you’ve known for years. The table is set with the fancy dishware. You smell the bountiful mounds of mashed potatoes and savory, spiced stuffing as someone brings the thick, tender turkey to the table. The thing that completes the perfect meal? A glass of wine.

A great bottle of wine always enhances a holiday get-together, no matter where you’re spending the day or who you’re spending it with. Laugh with your loved ones, thank a party host, or simply relax and enjoy the holidays with these wine recommendations from Brad Kent, Wine & Spirits Specialist at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee, all available for purchase at his store.

Wine for the Night Before the Holiday

“The day before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest pizza days of the year. No one wants to cook another day, so they order in pizza. The Seghesio Sonoma County Zinfandel is one of the best off the zinfandel shelf, and we’re one of the only stores that carry this in the market. The Clos De Mendoza 2020 Malbec is 90 point rated, which is excellent. These two pair well with the red sauce of the pizza, along with toppings like beef or pepperoni.”

A Perfect Wine for the Holiday Meal

“For the holidays, when you’re eating a bunch of turkey and ham, try the Imagery Pinot Noir. This is a $12.99 bottle that easily tastes like a $20 bottle. For whites, the Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Columbia Valley. It’s middle of the road; not too sweet, not too dry. It has a hint of granny smith apples. You can appease the masses with both of these wines.”

Low-Cost Wine That Tastes Expensive

“The Daou Cabernet is dry, big, and bold. That’s what cabernet drinkers like. This would pair perfect with a prime rib roast for the holidays. It costs $23.99 but tastes much more expensive. We sell at least a case or two a week off the shelf.”

A High-End Wine

“Anybody who sees or hears Caymus, they automatically think of quality. It’s great for if you’re entertaining or trying to put on a show. This will make a nice gift. If you mix and match six bottles of any wine in the store, you get a 10% discount, so that takes this bottle down to $70.”

A Wine for Those Transitioning From White to Red

“Red blends have been very popular. A red blend is essentially two or three varietals blended together. They’re just easier drinking. They’re perfect for the chardonnay drinker that wants to make the transition to red wine. Try the Decoy Red Blend from the Duckhorn Estates. It’s $19.99 in our store every day—it’s $24-28 at a lot of other stores.”

A Wine for Celebrating

“Moscato and prosecco are two bubbly wines. In the Midwest, a lot of people like sweet wine. For moscato, the residual sugar is higher and the alcohol is lower. Serena is a sweet red a lot of people love. Prosecco has been growing in popularity lately. It’s an Italian sparkling wine that’s a little bit more on the drier side. The Ruffino prosecco is a nice sparkling Italian wine that’s not super expensive. Ruffino has a wide portfolio of wines that are going to be a consistent quality and not bust your pocketbook.

For champagne, it’s important to know your price range since they can go from $8 to $60 in a hurry. The Mumm Napa Brut Prestige tastes like a $30 bottle but only costs $20. Many people don’t know that Brut champagne is actually drier than ‘extra dry.’”

A Wine to Gift the Party Host

“When you’re giving wine as a gift, make sure that you check the condition of the bottle. You don’t want to take a gift to someone’s house and realize the back label is half ripped off. For a red wine, try the Austin Cabernet. It’s $20 which is a great amount for a gift. For chardonnay, I would go with Sonoma-Cutrer. If you give this as a gift and the person sees Sonoma-Cutrer, they know it’s quality. They’ve been consistent for years.”